Demi Moore praises ex-husband Bruce Willis on Father's Day: "How lucky to have you"

Demi Moore has revealed a special Father's Day wish.

After spending several weeks together during the coronavirus quarantine, Moore, 57, has wished ex-husband Bruce Willis a happy Father's Day.

Willis, 65, and Moore have shared three children: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. Willis also had two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, with his current wife, model, and actress. Emma Heming Willis.

To celebrate the special day, Moore shared a series of sequential photos on Instagram with the entire Moore-Willis family.

In the photos, the team gathered around a table for the photos, but a pendant light obstructed the image. The rest of the post featured photos of the family while Willis stood on the table, hiding the light, but his head was also severed.

"Happy Father's Day, Bruce!" she wrote in the caption. "Your children are very lucky to have you."

To complete the message, Moore added a red heart emoji.

Similarly, Heming Willis, 42, commented with a handful of heart emojis.

Willis received a handful of Father's Day tributes from his family, as Heming Willis also shared a photo showing one of his girls planting a kiss on the nose of the "Die Hard" star.

"We love and adore him so much," said the legend. "Happy Father's Day to one of the best".

Rumer, also an actress, shared a handful of old photos on Instagram to celebrate the day.

In the various subtitles, Rumer thanked his father "for always being a weirdo" and for making her laugh, as well as for expressing his love for his old man.