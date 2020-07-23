Demitra & # 39; Mimi & # 39; Roche, star of & # 39; Bad Girls Club & # 39 ;, dead at 34

Demitra "Mimi" Roche, famous for the "Bad Girls Club", died at the age of 34.

The cause of the star's death is currently unclear, but an official statement will be coordinated tomorrow, a representative from Valholla Entertainment, Roche's employer, told Fox News.

The news was confirmed by record producer and founder of Valholla Entertainment Vince Valholla on Wednesday.

He shared a handful of photos of Roche, who served as A&R Vice President at Valholla Entertainment, E! News reported.

"I have no words. I don't know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she encountered." wrote the producer. "She was (a) great dreamer and was part of our Valholla family. I am heartbroken at the news of her passing."

He added: "I am grateful to have met and worked with her. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones."

Along with her message, Valholla shared four images of Roche, who sported a bright smile in each photo.

In another tweet, the producer revealed that death came "out of nowhere."

"We are going to miss her" he added.

Roche, who earned the nickname "The Miami Maverick," appeared in the eighth season of the Oxygen reality series "Bad Girls Club."

The show follows a group of women living together in a home, which often results in dramatic altercations.