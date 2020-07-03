Democrat Dick Durbin faces challenge from Chicago businessman Senate

A Chicago businessman says he plans to challenge US Senator Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, who will seek a fifth term in November.

Willie Wilson, who previously challenged former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2018, announced his independent candidacy on Thursday, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

Upon meeting with reporters, Wilson broke into Durbin, the current minority whip in the Senate.

"He has been a failure his entire life in politics. He never had a job," Wilson said of the 75-year-old incumbent. "When he left law school, all he did was go to the office. He spent other people's money People: Taxpayers "You haven't spent any of your own."

Wilson, who claims to be a billionaire, intends to self-finance his campaign, according to FOX 32.

When contacted by Chicago WLS-TV, Durbin's campaign manager Greg Bales questioned Wilson's claim for independence, saying the candidate was truly a Republican.

"Dr. Wilson is not an independent. He is a Republican who publicly supported Donald Trump, (former Illinois Governor) Bruce Rauner, and contributed tens of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates in this election," said Bales.

"Regarding police reform, he (Wilson) opposes the Black Caucus of Congress and all major civil rights organizations, including the NAACP and the Action Fund of the Southern Poverty Law Center, and instead supports Trump's position. A vote for Wilson is a vote for Trump and a United States Senate controlled by Mitch McConnell. "

But Wilson said Thursday that the next election would be a referendum on Durbin, not on the president.

"This race is not about President Trump. It's about me and Dick Durbin, "said Wilson, according to FOX 32." So that's old news. We have all supported different people for different reasons. This is my own party. I'm not a Republican or a Democrat. "

In May, Wilson criticized Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, both Democrats, for ordering church closings as part of the coronavirus home stay orders, WLS reported.

Later, Wilson offered to pay fines from churches that had services defying Democrats' orders, according to the station.

Durbin apologizes

Durbin, a native of eastern St. Louis, Ill., Served in the United States House from 1983 to 1997 and has been in the United States Senate since then, after being elected in 1996. He has seats on the Committee. Judiciary of the Senate and the Senate Appropriations Committee. .

In June, Durbin apologized to US Senator Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, after referring to the African-American senator's police reform bill as a "symbolic" approach to addressing police problems.

Scott responded in the Senate saying that Durkin's choice of words "hurts us all."

The Republican also teased Durbin and other Democrats for wearing Kente's African clothing during a photo opportunity when they introduced their version of the police reform bill.

"Are you still wearing those kente cloths over there @SenatorDurbin?" Scott wrote on Twitter.

In addition to independent Wilson, Durbin will face a challenge from Republican candidate Mark Curran in November.