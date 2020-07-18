Democratic congressional candidate for Texas, Gus Trujillo: "I want to be a voice for the people, not the president"

Texas Democratic congressional candidate Gus Trujillo said Saturday that he wants to be a voice for the people of his Panhandle district and not for President Trump.

Trujillo, who won the second round Tuesday in District 13, now faces Republican Ronny Jackson, a former White House doctor who has Trump's backing.

FORMER MEDICAL TRUMP RONNY JACKSON WINS THE PRIMARY GOP HOUSE IN TEXAS

"I think the key difference in this career will be that I am a local candidate who has lived here all my life and grew up here with public schools, public education, public universities …" Trujillo said on "Fox & Friends Weekend".

The candidate also interned for Representative Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, who is retiring after holding the post since 1995.

"And I want to be a voice for the people, not for the president. Not for partisan politics, but for the people of District 13 first," said Trujillo.

Trujillo is in what many consider an uphill battle; District 13, which spans more than 40 counties, is predominantly Republican.

In "Fox and Friends" he was asked how he responds to demands by some Democratic activists to dismantle police departments.

"I think the term & # 39; refine the police & # 39; is a bit inaccurate," said the candidate. "Because I think what we want to do is invest more in our communities, more in social services, mental health things … before they turn into violent interaction with the police. I am not in favor of fully spending the police " "

Trujillo said he favors investing more in communities "so that there are fewer duties that a police officer has to endure."

"I mean, they already do a lot for us. And for them to be social workers, mental health experts and many other things, we are asking too much of them."

Trujillo also supports the Democrats' New Green Deal, a trillion trillion dollars to tackle climate change.

"Many farmers and even the oil and other industries are seeing the value of having a policy that ensures we have a green future," he said.

Trujillo emphasized that the New Green Deal would boost an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic by creating millions of secure jobs.

"Everything that will bring jobs back during this crisis will help," he said.