Democratic convention that will broadcast only two hours of programming each night

The decision to limit TV programming from 9 p.m. at 11 pm. ET every night is one of the starkest signs of how unconventional this year's gathering will be in the era of the coronavirus pandemic compared to previous conventions, usually packed with various events and speakers for many hours each day.

Politician was the first to report the shortened convention schedule.

Given this decision, the speaking spaces and various segments simply won't be as long as they might have been in previous conventions so they can try to fit as much as possible into as many speakers.

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Milwaukee

The schedule will include both content coming out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as well as other satellite cities and landmarks across the country, which CNN previously reported, though details, including topics, are still in the finalization process.

As CNN previously reported, Joe Biden will physically accept the Democratic nomination for president in Milwaukee. The list of speakers for other prominent figures is also being finalized. Barack and Michelle Obama will participate, but it is not yet clear exactly how and from where they will appear.

People familiar with planning the convention also say active discussions continue on how to hold the four-night event with due caution around Covid-19. Epidemiologists Larry Brilliant and W. Ian Lipkin are taking leading roles in advising those planning the convention.

President Donald Trump announced last week that plans to hold convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida had been scrapped due to concerns about the coronavirus in the state.

Throwback events in Charlotte, North Carolina will still take place, Trump said.

CNN's Eric Bradner contributed to this report.

