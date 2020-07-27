Democratic convention that will broadcast only two hours of programming each night

The decision to limit TV programming from 9 p.m. at 11 pm. ET every night is one of the starkest signs of how unconventional this year's gathering will be in the era of the coronavirus pandemic compared to previous conventions, usually packed with various events and speakers for many hours each day.

Politician was the first to report the shortened convention schedule.

Given this decision, the speaking spaces and various segments simply won't be as long as they might have been in previous conventions so they can try to fit as much as possible into as many speakers.

The schedule will include both content coming out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as well as other satellite cities and landmarks across the country, which CNN previously reported, though details, including topics, are still in the finalization process.