Democratic Party may have a date with cancel culture, Princeton professors argue

Two Princeton University professors co-authored a column published Thursday that disarmed the country's current "cancel culture" movement, which they believe is based on "twisted logic," but said that if the trend continues, to be fair. , the mob should consider relegating the Democratic Party to the "dustbin of history."

MCCARTHY: HERE'S WHY GOP NEEDS TO WIN IN NOVEMBER

Sergiu Klainerman, professor of mathematics, and John Londregan, professor of politics and international affairs, co-authored an article entitled "A Modest Proposal for a Name Change," which appeared on the National Review website.

They point out that there is a clear movement underway in the country that aims to erase the "symbols and examples of American society" that have suddenly become the target of an "unprecedented iconoclastic purge."

The column mentions the obvious targets: Civil War generals, slave owners, but they also point out that the movement goes much further. Universities in the United States, for example, are rapidly changing names on school buildings to keep up with the trend. They noted that their own university changed the name of their Woodrow Wilson school.

Christopher L. Eisgruber, the school's president, wrote in a letter last month that the school's governing board "concludes that Wilson's racist views and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for the School of Public and International Affairs" .

Supporters of removing statues and renaming school buildings insist that they have no interest in erasing the country's history. They say that in order for the country to move towards greater racial equality, these symbols must be removed because they create additional obstacles on that path.

But critics have asked how far the cancellation culture will go.

Klainerman and Londregan wrote: “Do we also change the names of the months? We could start with July, which honors Julius Caesar, who by common standards committed genocide against the Gauls, and August, who is named after the man who stuck the last nail in the coffin of the Roman Republic and declared himself emperor, both also they owned slaves. themselves as well as leaders of vast slave empires "

The two then discussed the history of the Democratic Party, which until the 1960s "was the party of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, the Ku Klux Klan, lynching, voting taxes, and literacy tests to vote.

They listed other offenses Democrats committed in previous decades, noting that the party "has been able to redefine itself over the past half century as the champion of minorities."

But they concluded that the party's "divide and rule" approach to race, ethnicity, sex, and sexual preference has advanced its political ambitions to the detriment of our unifying motto. E pluribus Unum"