They're talking woke up … but not always walking woke up.

New York City faces an avalanche of left-handed primary challengers seeking to duplicate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's unlikely success. But in a series of races in the Big Apple, many have private and professional lives that don't always live up to their progressive campaign rhetoric.

Mondaire Jones, 33, has seen himself as the choice to wake up in the fiercely competitive primaries to replace Westchester's retired representative, Nita Lowey. He has been endorsed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and has defined his campaign in part based on his work as an investigative lawyer for judges and working on criminal justice reform during his time as an attorney for the Justice Department of the Obama administration.

"I am the only person in the race, perhaps surprisingly in a Democratic career, who talks about criminal justice reform," he said in an online video.

But as a tough advocate for Westchester County, criminal justice reform doesn't appear to have been one of Jones' priorities, as he fought inmates in various legal actions.

He successfully argued the dismissal of a 2018 lawsuit filed by Sheppard Adeghe County inmate over substandard food in jail. He also won dismissal in April 2020 of a lawsuit filed by prisoner Kenneth Haslinger, who said he was placed in the same housing area as another inmate despite telling his jailers that he had a pre-existing conflict with him. Haslinger was assaulted by his enemy and suffered "serious injuries," he said.

"The law as written does not reflect what a truly fair system should look like," Jones told the Post in a statement that largely circumvented his own involvement in the cases. Jones added that he had represented "indigent black and brown defendants pro bono for years."

In Manhattan, Lindsey Boylan, A veteran nonprofit executive and former state economic development official, he seeks to eliminate Democratic representative of the war horse Jerrold Nadler. As part of his campaign, Boylan, 36, warns of the dangers of climate change and embraces the AOC-inspired New Green Deal. Boylan has also thundered against the fossil fuel industry, pledging to forswear campaign donations from them.

But many of those oil giants make up a large part of his own family's multi-billion dollar portfolio. Boylan, through her husband, has interests in BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Greek oil transport company Tsakos Energy, financial disclosure forms show. Boylan's husband LeRoy Kim is a prominent investment banker at Allen & Company.

And while he's not taking his campaign money directly, dividends from these and other stakes almost certainly made it in through a $ 50,000 personal loan Boylan made to his own campaign.

A Boylan campaign spokesperson told The Post that the family would immediately withdraw from the companies.

Adem Bunkeddeko, who nearly knocked down Brooklyn rep Yvette Clarke in a 2018 primary, returned again. Bunkeddeko raised his eyebrows at accepting money from billionaire millionaire real estate interests and Trump supporters, such as Home Depot founder Ken Langone and developer Jerry Speyer, the last time.

While his campaign this year has promised to transfer money from “corporate PACs, lobbyists, and major real estate developers,” he still received donations from Bradley Tusk and Chris Coffey, both influential lobbyists for the Police Charitable Association. He has also taken money from the private equity honcho Everett Cook, who previously gave a lot of money to Jeb Bush and Mitt Romney's presidential campaigns.

"Adem's campaign is rejecting contributions from corporate PACs and real estate interests. He has the smallest dollar donors and grassroots support from anyone by far. Meanwhile, our opponent Yvette Clarke receives funding of hundreds of thousands of corporate dollars for fossil fuels, coal, the telecommunications industry and military manufacturers, "a spokesperson told The Post.

Lauren Ashcraft, 31, a Democratic socialist seeking to eliminate Upper East Side representative Carolyn Maloney, recently rebuked her opponent for taking $ 65,000 from J.P Morgan although he worked there as a project manager until November.

"I am not concerned that my experience and understanding of how financial institutions work hamper my ability to help strengthen banking regulations and set benchmarks that prevent another 2008," he told The Post.

The New York Democratic primary is slated for Tuesday, June 23, and with Democratic candidates in New York frequently winning the general election against their Republican opponents by margin at the North Korean level, the royal race is often fought. during the primaries.

"These challengers and their records fail the smell test," New York Democrat Jon Reinish told the Post. "In any political environment, if you're going to argue that you have a more progressive track record, you must accept absolute scrutiny of that and you have plenty of explanations to do if it doesn't."