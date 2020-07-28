Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson insults Barr in a confrontation over the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn cases

Rep. Hank Johnson, a Democrat from Georgia, came out to fight Tuesday when he began questioning Attorney General Bill Barr, disparagingly telling the Justice Department leader that his opening statement said "as if it had been written by Alex Jones or Roger Stone "

Johnson, who is no stranger to round-trip fighting with witnesses testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, criticized Barr's statement by comparing it to something that Jones, a prominent right-wing conspiracy theorist and founder of InfoWars, and Stone, the notorious Republican Party political operative and friend of President Trump.

"His opening statement says it was written by Alex Jones or Roger Stone," Johnson said, before continuing to question Barr about Trump's "prolific" tweets and whether it affects the way the attorney general does his job.

Barr is on Capitol Hill to appear before the House Judiciary Committee, bringing him face-to-face with a panel that voted last year to despise him and is holding hearings on what Democrats allege politicizing the Justice Department is under your supervision. . It occurs during a tumultuous stretch in which Barr has taken action applauded by Trump but condemned by Democrats and other critics.

Opening the hearing, committee chairman Jerry Nadler, DN.Y., said the Trump administration had "twisted the Justice Department in a shadow of what it was before," serving the powerful before the average American. He said the committee has a responsibility to protect Americans "from that kind of corruption."

Nadler said Barr had "helped and spurred" Trump's worst impulses.

"His mandate is marked by a persistent war against the department's professional core in an apparent effort to secure favors for the president," Nadler said.

Nadler also called on Barr and the Justice Department for turning a blind eye to necessary reforms to police departments, for dismissing the Black Lives Matter protests, and for flooding the streets with federal agents to arrest protesters.

Republicans responded strongly in defense of Barr and the Trump administration. Top Republican on the panel, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, showed an eight-minute video splicing images of violence by protesters across the country, showing law enforcement officers under attack in Chicago, Portland and New York. The images were cut from hundreds of hours of protests, most peaceful, across the country.

Barr, in a prepared statement, defended the department and its mandate, including its handling of the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, mockingly referred to as "the false scandal of & # 39; Russiagate & # 39 ; ". Barr did not read that part of his statement in the courtroom, but it was in comments sent by the department.

Barr said, "Many of the Democrats on this committee have tried to discredit me by evoking a narrative that I am simply the fact that the President eliminates criminal cases according to his instructions. Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that seems be your agenda today.

Barr was also pressured in detail about his involvement in criminal cases stemming from Russia's investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller. The hearing will provide Barr with a forum to offer his most detailed account to date of his actions in the criminal cases, which he says were taken in the interests of justice and without political pressure. Those include the Justice Department's decision to suspend the prosecution of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, a request now immobilized in court.

Barr lobbied for a more lenient sentence for another Trump ally, Roger Stone, prompting the entire trial team to leave. That decision was at the center of a hearing before the committee last month, when one of the prosecutors alleged that the policy of the Justice Department leadership had influenced the handling of the sentence. Barr has said that Flynn, who pleaded guilty as part of Mueller's investigation of lying to the FBI, should never have been charged and that the original sentencing recommendation for Stone, also charged in Mueller's investigation, was excessive. Republican lawmakers have overwhelmingly supported Barr's performance.

Associated Press contributed to this report.