Historically, the candidates who raise the most money increase their chances of winning significantly. This means that the more money Democrats raise, the better chance they have of winning a majority in the Senate.
Democratic challengers who outrage Republican headlines do it about 20 points better than those who don't. Similarly, Republican challengers who offend Democratic incumbents score about 15 points better than those who don't.
We don't know the fundraiser for all 2020 candidates yet to make an updated forecast for each seat, but we can make some general points.
The strong fundraising numbers that have been released are consistent with what other data points show. Primarily, Democrats are doing really well domestically right now. Democrats would not be expected to be pulling this kind of mass if the national environment was not in their favor.
Consider a career that other factors (such as polls and the state's political bias) suggest is linked. In such elections, a Democrat who raises twice as much as a Republican is forecast to win by 3 points. If the Democrat takes four times as much as the Republican, the Democrat is forecast to win by 5 points.
Relatively small changes like these are important given that many of the now competitive races will likely be determined by just a few points in November.
However, Greenfield has already announced that it has raised over $ 6 million in the past three months, a massive sum for Iowa.
Depending on how much money Ernst takes, Greenfield's fundraiser could make her the smallest of the favorites.
Given current polls and other factors, Democrats would be predicted to win two additional seats in an environment just as they would if the money race were even.
Two seats could make a difference in Senate control given Democrats' need for that net increase of three or four seats.
Obviously, not all Democratic candidates are going to raise double their opponent. Some will raise more and others less. We will have to see how much each candidate earns before reaching too many conclusions.
But for now, it looks good for Democrats.