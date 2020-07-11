Democratic Senate candidates are raising tons of money. That matters.

Historically, the candidates who raise the most money increase their chances of winning significantly. This means that the more money Democrats raise, the better chance they have of winning a majority in the Senate.

Take a look at more than 100 Senate races for which there were surveys from January through June of the election year since 2006. During those years, I compared how much money Republican and Democratic candidates ended up raising from individual donors.

Democratic challengers who outrage Republican headlines do it about 20 points better than those who don't. Similarly, Republican challengers who offend Democratic incumbents score about 15 points better than those who don't.

We don't know the fundraiser for all 2020 candidates yet to make an updated forecast for each seat, but we can make some general points.

The strong fundraising numbers that have been released are consistent with what other data points show. Primarily, Democrats are doing really well domestically right now. Democrats would not be expected to be pulling this kind of mass if the national environment was not in their favor.

More interestingly, money has not only been correlated with success historically. It predicts it, even beyond what the early poll portrays.

Consider a career that other factors (such as polls and the state's political bias) suggest is linked. In such elections, a Democrat who raises twice as much as a Republican is forecast to win by 3 points. If the Democrat takes four times as much as the Republican, the Democrat is forecast to win by 5 points.

Relatively small changes like these are important given that many of the now competitive races will likely be determined by just a few points in November.

A perfect example of such a career could be the Iowa 2020 Senate contest. Democrat Theresa Greenfield has a slight lead in the polls, and also has a strong national Democratic vibe behind her. Republican Senator Joni Ernst benefits from the power of incumbency and the fact that Iowa leans to the right of the nation. Taken together, these ingredients suggest that the most likely outcome is a fair race when voting begins in the fall.

However, Greenfield has already announced that it has raised over $ 6 million in the past three months, a massive sum for Iowa.

Depending on how much money Ernst takes, Greenfield's fundraiser could make her the smallest of the favorites.

You could easily see this type of scenario in different races. Imagine a hypothetical universe in which each Democrat raised twice as much as all Republicans, which was about the average in 2018.

Given current polls and other factors, Democrats would be predicted to win two additional seats in an environment just as they would if the money race were even.

Two seats could make a difference in Senate control given Democrats' need for that net increase of three or four seats.

Obviously, not all Democratic candidates are going to raise double their opponent. Some will raise more and others less. We will have to see how much each candidate earns before reaching too many conclusions.

But for now, it looks good for Democrats.