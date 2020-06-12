Democrats applauding the & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; protests now they say Trump's protests pose a risk of coronavirus

Top Democrats who cheered on "Black Lives Matter" crowds across the United States now criticize President Trump for planning to restart his campaign rallies, saying the events, which will begin June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, could help spread the coronavirus.

The apparent hypocrisy comes just weeks after big-city Democrats who once insisted on stringent measures to block the coronavirus had relented in the wake of George Floyd's death in custody, and encouraged protests against the police.

On Monday, Federal Representative Val Demings, a Florida Democrat, told his Twitter followers that he had joined a "rally" of Healing and Hope "to speak to our community as the United States cries."

By Thursday, Demings, considered a possible running mate for Joe Biden, had suddenly changed his tune at mass meetings.

"The president's plan to hold mass protests in Florida and elsewhere as we experience a resurgence in COVID cases is irresponsible and selfish." Demings remarked, without any reference to his previous comments.

Demings was not alone. A week ago, US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who sought the Democratic presidential nomination before suspending his campaign in April, tweeted: "Congratulations to everyone on the streets today protesting peacefully. Together, we will end the brutality. Together we will defeat Trump. Together we will fight for a government based on justice and compassion, not greed and lies. "

But for Thursday, Sanders also took a different approach to public safety.

"Trump wants 15,000 delegates to cheer him on at his Republican convention in Florida," said the former presidential candidate, referring to the president's new convention site. "Without social distancing. His rejection of medical advice endangers not only those who are there, but also those with whom they come into contact. Trump is a threat to the health and well-being of the country. He must be defeated."

The double standards of the anti-Trump crowd did not go unnoticed.

"Do not take anyone who emphasizes 'social distance' seriously if they remain silent about protesters across the country who violate orders to stay home and patterns of social distancing," the newspaper said. Logan Hall of The Caller.

As recently as the end of May, the coronavirus blockade was apparently inactive, as many Democrats in charge of big cities, including several who once insisted on strict quarantine measures, lined up to defend mass protests nationwide.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had previously lashed out at protesters calling to reopen the state, saying at a press conference, "You have no right to jeopardize my health … and the health of my children and the of your kids". Cuomo's directives have been applied statewide: The owner of a New York City tanning salon told Fox News that he was fined $ 1,000 for reopening, calling the situation "insane" and saying that it was already "bankrupt".

However, days later, Cuomo said he is "standing" with those challenging orders to stay home: "No one is punishing the arson, and theft and robbery, but the protesters and the anger and the fear and the Frustration? Yes. Yes, and the demand is for justice. "

In April, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told the Jewish community that "the time for warnings has passed" after he said a funeral meeting had violated social distancing guidelines. In May, the mayor stated: "We have always honored non-violent protests."

And, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened in March to cut off the power and water supplies for the companies that reopened, saying he wanted to punish "irresponsible and selfish" behavior. In recent days, he has encouraged mass gatherings, even when he condemned the violence.

"I will always protect the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard, and we can lead the anti-racism movement without fear of violence or vandalism," he said.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser promised fines of $ 5,000 or 90 days in prison for anyone who violates orders to stay home. However, after Floyd's death, Bowser defended the protests.

"We are afflicted by hundreds of years of institutional racism," he said. "People are tired, sad, angry, and desperate for change."

Consultant Drew Holden pointed to other examples of protest hypocrisy in a long thread on TwitterNoting that the media have covered the seizure of several blocks in Seattle very differently than what was covered in a 2014 clash with right-wingers in Oregon.

BLM is no longer "radical"?

For Democrats, a recently reappeared memo from November 2015 from a senior official of the Democratic Congress Campaign Committee (DCCC) has raised concerns that there may be even more hypocrisy. The memo ridicules the Black Lives Matter movement as "radical" and offers Democratic House candidates suggestions on how to handle activists trying to tackle their campaigns.

The secret document, first leaked in 2016 by hacker "Guccifer 2.0", was characterized as callous and condescending at the time. Now, as Democrats grapple with a recently resurgent Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement that has prompted politicians to kneel with Kente cloths and change freedom of speech standards across the country, the memorandum threatens to undermine his stated commitment to reform after arrest. George Floyd's death.

"This document should not be e-mailed or delivered to anyone outside the building," begins the memo from Troy Perry, a senior DCCC official. "Please just give campaign staff these best practices in meetings or over the phone."

Perry, who is black, continues to characterize Black Lives Matter as a "radical movement to end 'anti-black racism'."

He notes that Black Lives Matter activists do not want their movement to be "co-opted by the Democratic Party."

Black Lives Matter defenders for an economic model of "collective property", reparations and the "immediate release" of all those convicted of a drug crime, in addition to underfinancing the police forces and other issues on the left's agenda.

If Black Lives Matter activists approach him, Perry reports in the memo that House candidates are offering to meet with them, but should not "offer support for specific political positions."

Under no circumstances, says Perry, Democrats should "say 'all lives matter' and not mention the 'black on black crime'."

"All of these are seen as attacks of red herring," the document read. "This response will generate additional media scrutiny and only anger BLM activists. This is the worst response."