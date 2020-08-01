Democrats are the strongest favorites in the race for control of the Senate

To get the majority of the seats, Democrats need a net uptake of three seats (if Biden maintains his lead over President Donald Trump, as his vice president would become the deciding vote) or four seats (if Trump wins).
Democrats now have a little more than a 7-in-10 (70%) shot to win at least 3 seats and a little more than a 6-in-10 (60%) chance of winning at least 4 seats. In early May, it was 3 in 5 (60%) for at least a 3-seat profit and 1 in 2 (50%) for a 4-seat shift.
The democratic chances of winning in several of these races have increased since May.
Specifically, Democrats are doing much better in a series of races that were abandoned or leaned toward Republicans:
- North Carolina was best described as an abandonment in early May. The poll, however, has moved in the direction of Democrat Cal Cunningham. Although Republican Senator Thom Tillis is still on the hunt, Cunningham now has a 2-in-3 (67%) chance of defeating the incumbent.
- Iowa was a race that leaned toward Republican Senator Joni Ernst. However, recent polls have given Democrat Theresa Greenfield the least advantage. Given Iowa's republican slant, Ernst could shut down. For now, the race is a shakeup (1-for-2 shot for both candidates), unlike in May, when Ernst was a 3: 1 favorite.
- Republicans now have only small advantages in both Georgia Senate elections. Republican Senator David Perdue has a 3-in-5 (60%) chance of defeating Democrat Jon Ossoff in regularly scheduled elections. That increased sharply since May thanks to Ossoff staying close to Perdue in the polls. In special elections (with multiple candidates on both sides in a primary jungle), Republicans have a 2 in 3 chance (66%). Republicans had less than a 9 in 10 (90%) chance in early May.
Beyond those four races, the Democratic odds have not increased much in any state.
However, Democrats are now favorites to win four Republican seats: Arizona, Colorado, Maine, and North Carolina. If all four were to win, they would be in a strong position to take control. In all of them, Democrats have at least a 2 in 3 probability (67%). However, neither of these deals is done by any stretch, and you could easily imagine Republicans winning some of them.
In fact, Republicans have a worse probability than 1 in 10 (10%) in all other Democratic seats.
Democrats, on the other hand, have multiples, even beyond the ones we've already listed.
Next up is Kansas, where Democrat Barbara Bollier has a 1 in 4 (25%) chance in a state that has not elected a Democratic senator in nearly 90 years. The big question mark in this historically red state remains who his opponent is. If it's the conservative Kris Kobach, former Kansas secretary of state, Bollier's chances increase. If it's someone else (probably Roger Marshall), they fall.
Three other states traditionally on external radar for Democrats are Alaska, South Carolina, and Texas. Republican headlines are favorites in all three, though Democrats are roughly 1 in 10 (10%) and 1 in 7 (approximately 15%) in all of them.
Overall, however, the picture is more optimistic for Democrats than a few months ago. The fight for the Senate leans in his direction. Republicans maintain a clear path to a majority in the Senate, but it is narrower than in May.