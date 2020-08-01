Democrats are the strongest favorites in the race for control of the Senate







Democrats' ability to wrest control from Republicans has increased in recent months. They are the clearest favorites to win back the upper house of Congress, although the race for control of the Senate is still within the margin of error.

To get the majority of the seats, Democrats need a net uptake of three seats (if Biden maintains his lead over President Donald Trump, as his vice president would become the deciding vote) or four seats (if Trump wins).

Democrats now have a little more than a 7-in-10 (70%) shot to win at least 3 seats and a little more than a 6-in-10 (60%) chance of winning at least 4 seats. In early May, it was 3 in 5 (60%) for at least a 3-seat profit and 1 in 2 (50%) for a 4-seat shift.

But then, as now, there is a lot of uncertainty. We still have three months before the elections. Applying a margin of error (based on past performance), Republicans may be able to retain control and even potentially win a seat or two. Meanwhile, Democrats could run the table and make a double-digit profit.