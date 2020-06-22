Democrats Civil War Bad for America: Devine

The riots and chaos in our streets in the shadow of the presidential campaign are, in some way, a function of the civil war that breaks out within the Democratic Party between the radical left and the old guard.

The radical left, represented by first-year democratic socialist representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her so-called "squad" of progressive congressmen, has been organizing a hostile takeover of the old guard, represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi . That old guard is trying to preserve its power with a strategy of appeasement that is dragging the party even further to the left.

Whether it is disbursing the police, closing prisons, opening borders, legalizing drugs, or the green New Deal that induces poverty, democratic socialists are gaining arguments within the party.

The only thing that unites the two warring factions is a mutual hatred of President Trump. But its existential psychodrama is destabilizing our political system.

It may even explain why the party's alleged presidential candidate, Joe Biden, is someone whose weaknesses are so blinding that one wonders how it can last until November, let alone rule the country.

It is not healthy to have one of the two main parts paralyzed by internal conflict. Therefore, we are interested in the Democratic Party freeing itself of the cancer of its democratic socialist faction.

With that in mind, Tuesday's Democratic primary in New York's 14th Congressional District is crucial.

This is, of course, the Bronx-Queens seat won in 2018 by the leading light of democratic socialists, AOC, which is now under challenge from formidable former CNBC journalist Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, also known as MCC.

Sunnyside, a 53-year-old woman who speaks rudely, has come forward as a moderate and reasonable centrist against the 30-year-old AOC, who says "she is not a true Democrat."

"She and others like her have kidnapped the Democratic Party. . . for their polarizing left policies. "

MCC says its priority for the district is employment. "Results not revolution".

The two women faced off in a face-to-face masked debate at the Golden Palace Catering Hall in Parchester last week, with a MCC landing blow after a devastating blow.

“With AOC you get someone who works at your celebrity status.

AOC "is not a democrat. She is not even a democratic socialist. She is a socialist."

She apologized to AOC for being the only Democrat to vote against the "hundreds of billions of dollars for the (first iteration) of the Paycheck Protection Program, which would help people collect and go back to work." .

But its most effective line of attack was that AOC led the campaign to prevent Amazon from establishing a headquarters in Queens, which would have brought 25,000 jobs to the area.

MCC quoted a restaurant owner on Queens Boulevard as saying, “I was so excited when the Amazon announcement happened. . . I thought we were going to have a boom. I was going to hire more waiters. I was going to hire more kitchen staff and then, hey, he disappeared because of AOC. "

She described it as "a great missed opportunity. Those 25,000 tech jobs mean all kinds of other jobs, dry cleaners, restaurants, parking attendants. Those are good jobs."

He also noted the loss of Amazon's $ 27 billion in taxes. "Imagine if we had it right now when we got through this economic crisis."

The district has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and MCC spoke of "modern bread lines (for) the neediest of our neighbors.

"They worked in kitchens, waiting tables, washing dishes, doing nails, cleaning houses and are desperate for the economic crisis."

AOC's response to the attacks was petulance, punctuated by childish giggles. She criticized MCC for having lived in Trump Tower until moving to Queens last year, and for being a former Republican.

As for Amazon's torpedoed deal, she claimed that "those jobs would not come," and her Green New Deal would create thousands of jobs anyway. Yes, sure.

"We have to be very cautious when a large corporation comes in, refuses to unionize its workforce, refuses to negotiate with local elected officials. . . (tries to) intimidate our community. . . We should invest that money in small businesses. "

"There is no money," replied MCC.

AOC is divisive and unfair to its own party. She is anti-Israel and, when the MCC rightly said that China is our biggest foreign policy problem, AOC stated that its distorted priorities include "addressing the growing spectrum of authoritarianism around the world, whether (President Jair) Bolsonaro in Brazil either (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi in India. "

AOC was also "proud" to be behind the push to disburse New York police, "a very simple demand" to remove $ 1 billion from its $ 6 billion budget. Of course, the people who would be most affected by the police reduction are their own constituents.

AOC has shown that it is not suitable for public office. She is a great activist who refuses to grow.

Above all, she deserves to lose her seat for alienating Amazon.

In hindsight, after COVID, the decision is even more heartbreaking, with those jobs desperately needed.

Bad day rally for Don's team

The President appeared to be in a bad mood Saturday night at his first rally since the pandemic occurred. And no wonder.

At his last rally, nearly four months ago, he was running a booming economy and posting a record low unemployment rate for an almost certain electoral victory.

Now, with tens of millions of Americans out of work, he's falling behind in polls behind a rival like mediocre Joe Biden.

But what could have been a triumphant return in Tulsa was marred by his campaign's stupid strategy of inflating expected audience numbers.

This allowed the hostile media, including the increasingly anti-Trump Drudge Report, to focus on the empty seats and portray the event as a failure.

Considering that we are still in a pandemic, it was a brave participation in the 19,000 capacity arena that seemed to be 75 percent full.

But the President had boasted beforehand that there would not be a single empty seat.

His campaign had even created an outdoor setting for the expected overflow that never materialized.

They were tricked by a social media sabotage effort to inflate the numbers, contributing to a million absurdly unreal ticket requests.

The campaign should have known the risks and minimized expectations. But then again, compared to Biden's sleepy rival event in Pennsylvania for a socially distant audience of 20, Trump's return rally seemed a smashing success.

Barr's electoral sense

You know that Attorney General Bill Barr is doing a good job because of the level of vituperation against him. The urge is serious to charge him now that his Justice Department is closing in on criminal charges in Russia's attempted collusive coup against the president.

He would not be surprised by the details of the investigation, in an interview on Sunday with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business. But he did confess that he is concerned that the public will lose confidence in the integrity of elections: "When state governments begin to adopt these practices, such as mail ballots that open the floodgates of possible fraud, then people's confidence in the result of the elections will disappear. " being undermined and that could lead to a very dark place. "

"The only thing we have for us, especially when there is an intense division in the country, is that we have peaceful transfers of power and the way to resolve it is to have a choice.

No matter who wins in November, it is in everyone's best interest to strengthen the integrity of the voting process, rather than undermine it.