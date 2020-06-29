Democrats demote great Scott: Devine

The hour is coming, the man is coming. Political reckoning comes in November.

Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, made an eloquent bipartisan argument for police reform last week, based on his own humiliations that police officers racially described.

He choked on telling the Senate it was the fifth anniversary of the racist massacre of nine people at the "Mother Emanuel" church in his hometown of Charleston, SC.

It was a speech that should have melted the coldest heart.

But do Democratic House leaders even have hearts to melt?

They blocked their bill without thinking.

He offered open amendments to the bill, which included police training, a choke ban, body cameras, a use-of-force database, and ways to fend off bad officers. He consulted the police and the families of the victims.

Everything was on the negotiating table.

But Democrats don't want to take the heat off the issue that is burning America's streets.

They don't want to give Republicans a victory, because it's all about beating Donald Trump, and they fear losing their monopoly on the black vote.

They did not want to give this formidable black Republican oxygen. They wanted to bury him.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that the bill was that Republicans "were trying to get away with, in reality, the murder of George Floyd."

Scott, who is used to being labeled Uncle Tom because he is a Republican, was still shocked by the poison. He grew up "mired in poverty in a single-parent home."

Yet here was Pelosi condescending on a subject she knows everything about, and she nothing.

"How the hell does this woman, standing in front of a $ 24,000 refrigerator, have the good sense to jump into the abyss of racial politics?" he said on Fox News.

"Why the hell would he stoop so low?"

Pelosi's Senate henchman, Illinois Minority Whip Dick Durbin, also ducked, using the loaded word "token" to describe Scott's efforts.

Durbin coughed after saying the word, his throat knowing better than his conscience how despicable he was.

Scott's response was a speech of such gravity and real-world experience that he embarrassed his opponents.

"People wonder why our country is so divided, why it's so easy to walk on this floor and say 'token' and send the same message of racial harassment that we've heard for a long time. But if you're a Democrat, hey, that's fine. "

"(However) it is not okay to tell our children:" They cannot think what they want to think and be who they want to be "(that)" if they are not in line with them…. The way they think. a sold out. " . . It is wrong. It's toxic. It's pushing our country toward an implosion. "

Democrats are determined to fan the flames of what former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke told CNN Don Lemon last week that it is the "hate ideology called Black Lives Matter" that has fueled this anger against the American police officer. . . I'm looking at three policemen killed this week. "Lemon cut him off.

No one wants to acknowledge the fact that demonizing the police costs black lives.

At least a dozen people died directly as a result of Floyd's protests, and even more die because police withdrew from the conflict.

New York City's rising crime rate is the consequence of "trying to demonize and stereotype all law enforcement," Scott told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.

"A 79 percent increase in murders over the past year right now, a 64 percent increase in shootings right now, a 34 percent increase in robberies … When we continue to play politics, it only leads to more challenges on the streets of the United States. That's a place we shouldn't go to. That's where we are now. "

No one wants that, least of all black communities vulnerable to crime. But the BLM protests, which have created the anarchy, are notable for the shortage of black people involved: Only one in six are black, according to the Pew Research Center.

There are too many videos of deranged white leftists abusing black police officers to accept that this is a move to improve the lot of black Americans.

In Washington, DC, over the weekend, two black men who protected the Emancipation Monument, which was funded by freed slaves, were abused by white people.

"Why are you protecting him?" a BLM activist yelled.

"You don't even know the story (or) who paid for it," replied one of the black men.

"Why are you fighting with me?" she screamed back.

It is as if the white virtue markers could not understand that blacks would have independent ideas. They seem to say that you don't dare enter the cartoon narrative that I have created for you.

This is how Scott sees it, anyway.

"When President Pelosi says one of the most egregious things I can imagine: that the Republicans are actually trying to cover up the murder, the murder of George Floyd, with our legislation, that's not politics."

"She knows that she can say that because the Democrats have a monopoly on the black vote (and) in the monopolies, you begin to devalue your client."

It was not a slip of the tongue when Joe Biden said to a black radio host, "If you have a problem knowing if you are for me or Trump, then you are not black."

It is the electoral strategy of the Democrats.

NASCAR released a quick one

At first glance, the image NASCAR finally released of the infamous rope found at Bubba Wallace's garage stall in Alabama seemed ominous.

But take a closer look and you realize it's been deceptively photographed to look bigger than it is, big enough for a man's neck. That is what NASCAR wants you to think. However, other more distant images of the rope show that the rope is the size of a hand.

NASCAR admitted, after the FBI investigated, that the rope was just a loop at the end of a pull on the rope door, and not a threat.

He had been there for months, long before Wallace, the only full-time black NASCAR driver, was assigned to that position.

However, instead of admitting he overreacted and apologized for alarming Wallace and deceiving the nation, NASCAR is doubling down.

He has now ordered "unconscious bias" training for employees so that they, too, can learn to discern the worst possible motives in the most common objects.

Writing on the wall for Blasio

Workers serving residents of NYCHA's Morrisania development in the Bronx marvel at Mayor de Blasio's generosity, even as he cries for the poor.

The latest gifts are free air conditioners, currently installed. A couple of weeks ago, they were free iPads, plus free Netflix, free electricity, free skins, free hand sanitizer, and free meals for all residents.

But an unusual graffiti appears: "VIVA Trump 2020". That is the gratitude Hizzoner receives.