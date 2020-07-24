Democrats face intraparty resistance over the Hyde Amendment as leadership seeks revocation

A group of Democrats are asking the party to moderate the platform's support for abortion, as the leadership pressured taxpayers for the procedure before the 2020 elections.

This week, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Massachusetts Democrat, moved to attack the decades-long provision, and Democrats for Life (DFL) released a letter of support.

"A diverse coalition of 115 religious leaders, clerics and theologians today sent a letter asking the Democratic Party to moderate its platform's position on abortion," the DFL letter said Friday. "Specifically, religious leaders urge the Party Platform Committee to eliminate extreme abortion policies, which will make it more inclusive for pro-life voters and moderate faith voters."

The group notes that a Marist survey showed that six out of ten Americans oppose taxpayer-funded abortions. Passed in 1976, the historically bipartisan amendment has blocked most Medicaid funding for abortions, with the exception of rape, incest, and the mother's life.

PRO-LIFE DEM MEETS BUTTIGIEG AT TOWN HALL: "WE DON'T BELONG"

A draft platform obtained by Politico showed the party proposing Hyde's revocation and excluding language about gestational age restrictions. "Democrats believe that all women should be able to access high-quality reproductive health services, including safe and legal abortion. We oppose and will fight to repeal federal and state laws that create barriers to the reproductive health and rights of women. women, even repealing the Hyde Amendment and protecting and codifying Roe v. Wade, "read the draft platform.

The DFL's Kristen Day has denounced that that framework is totally out of step with most Democrats, regardless of most Americans. In January, Day made headlines after she confronted former presidential candidate and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg over his position on the party's platform.

"In 1996 and several years later there was a language on the Democratic platform that said & # 39; we understand that people have very different points of view on this issue, but we are a great campaign party that includes everyone and therefore We welcome you people like me – to the party so we can work on issues that we agree on, "he said. Buttigieg, who seemed to doubt babies who survive abortion, told Day that he supported his party's position.

But in recent years, the abortion debate has become even more polarized as a number of states faced strained battles over a myriad of procedural regulations. In anticipation of a conservative Supreme Court decision, several states and presidential candidates proposed legislation that would codify the Court's landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade.

THE LOSS OF DAN LIPINSKI SEEN AS A POINT OF RETURN FOR DEMS OF LIFE, BULK STORE POLICIES

In the 2020 election cycle, Democratic activists have framed the issue as one of racial equity and health. After nearly all of the other Democratic candidates opposed Hyde, former Vice President Joe Biden reversed his support for decades on the move.

Pressley advanced the revocation Thursday as a way to take on different forms of oppression.

"We are in a time of reckoning and transformation as a nation," Pressley said in a Medium post. "Without a doubt, now is the time to dismantle the systems of oppression and take a position against racist and discriminatory policies. Empty gestures are not enough."

He reiterated the pro-abortion argument that Hyde disproportionately burdens people of color, who may be less likely to pay for abortions compared to their white counterparts. Along with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., And others, Pressley introduced an amendment to remove Hyde's provisions from a federal spending bill. It is unlikely that he will pass the Republican-controlled Senate or overtake President Trump, who has implemented an aggressive anti-abortion agenda at the executive level.

DEMOCRATIC WOMEN PRO-LIFE CONCERNED BY TRUMP ON THE MARCH FOR LIFE, DISAPPOINTED IN DEM LEADERSHIP

"Black and brown people cannot afford to wait another budget cycle for their humanity and dignity to be recognized," he said. "At this time of deep national recognition, Congress must correct past mistakes and make reproductive autonomy a guaranteed right for all." To be clear, Hyde does not automatically prohibit access to abortion, but instead blocks federal funds to obtain one.

The increased focus on race has also led Planned Parenthood of New York to distance itself from its founder, Margaret Sanger, who worked to reduce the growth of the black population. Black anti-abortion leaders recently told Fox News that the widespread use of the procedure itself was racist and continued with Sanger's legacy.

According to Planned Parenthood, the Hyde Amendment has a disproportionate impact on women of color: 30 percent of black women and 24 percent of Hispanic women are enrolled in Medicaid, along with 14 percent of white women.

Terrisa Bukovinac, an atheist who sits on the DFL board of directors, told Fox News that Pressley's position was "seriously problematic."

MEET THE PRO-LIFE DEMOCRAT BEHIND ONE OF THE SUPREME COURT'S MOST CONTROVERSAL CASES FOR 2020

"Representative Pressley's attempt to paint a life-saving amendment, one specifically designed to protect black, brown, and disadvantaged people from being forced by the state to choose abortion, is very problematic," said Bukovinac, who also directs Secular Pro-Life and Pro-Life San Francisco.

"The Hyde Amendment has saved more than 2 million lives that are disproportionately black and brown. Suggesting that these people are better off dead is itself an expression of the white supremacist ideals that gave birth to the abortion industry in the first place! they deserve better than state-sanctioned violence against their own offspring and most Democrats agree. Taking a stand against Hyde is a loss. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, Susan B. Anthony's list released a study estimating that Hyde's restrictions had saved more than 2.13 million unborn children since his approval in 1976. That translated to approximately 60,000 lives per year.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.