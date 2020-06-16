Democrats launch new tool to combat voter purges

The Democratic committee hopes the program will prove to be a powerful tool in the fight against states, in the name of protecting against fraudulent voting, eliminating voters who had not recently voted or did not respond to state emails. The hope, multiple agents involved in the effort said, is that the more streamlined program will make it easier for campaigns to realize when a voter purge may have occurred and to contact voters who, possibly unknowingly, may have been eliminated.

The tool, created by the DNC technical team, allows campaigns and state parties to view voters who have been removed or moved to an inactive list, and then export those names directly with associated phone numbers and addresses. Campaigns can then target those photos with calls, text messages, and email, notifying them that they have been purged or marked as inactive, often the first designation to purge names.

"Our goal is to make sure that all eligible voters can cast a ballot and count that ballot. This tool will allow us to detect malicious purges and identify voters affected by those activities," said Reyna Walters-Morgan, director of voter protection for the DNC. . "Time is of the essence in identifying affected voters and getting them back on the lists as soon as possible. And this tool is one thing that will help us with that process."

Walters-Morgan said the party found that younger people and communities of color were most affected by the voter purges.

Nellwyn Thomas, the party's chief technology officer and former Facebook employee, said the latter tool will allow "voter protection teams, data managers and states in all 50 states to monitor and track changes to voter files" and then communicate with voters who have been purged or are at risk of being expelled from the scrolls.

"We care a lot about the data, but the impacts don't matter unless they result in real contact with voters," said Thomas. "And nothing is more important than giving people the right to vote, especially with everything we have on the ballot, this cycle."

The party hopes to make the tool as widely used as possible: They have simplified the tool enough so that employees with no data experience can use it and will offer training in the coming weeks.

Michael Ahrens, director of communications for the Republican National Committee, said of the new DNC tool: "Unlike DNC, we have been providing basic data like this to state campaigns and states for free for at least 10 years, and helping to facilitate dozens of thousands of these registries each year. Many times we learn that someone moved or became ineligible even before the state, and we work to reregister them. It is a testament to how sophisticated our data operation is. "

Voting rights appear to be a key issue in the general election, where the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic has altered the way many Americans vote. With some states pressing to expand the use of postal voting, some in those states, primarily Republicans, have struggled to remove certain voters from each state's voter lists.

Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin, a key state on the battlefield in November, have brought a statewide voting fight of more than 200,000 to the state Supreme Court. After a county judge ruled that voters should be removed from the lists, an appeals court halted the purge, taking the case to the state's highest court.

But Wisconsin is far from the only state where voters are being removed from state lists. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice, a left-wing voting rights group, found that voter purges have increased in recent years, with nearly 16 million voters removed from the lists between 2014 and 2016.

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, backed by a judge, removed hundreds of thousands of registered voters he classified as "inactive" from his voting lists in December 2019. The move was made under a state provision. recently passed that said the state must remove registration records from voter lists that have been deemed "inactive" for more than three years. A voter is classified as "inactive" if he does not vote in two general elections and has had no contact with the electoral board at that time.

And voter purges also occurred in Ohio, including in 2019, where Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose largely funded the process of figuring out who on the list shouldn't have been purged. The New York Times reported in 2019 that the figure was around 40,000 people, or 1 in 5 names on the list.

Democrats believe movements like these could have a significant impact on the November elections, including election elections that do not receive as much attention as the presidential campaign.

One such case was the Kentucky Governor's race in 2019, where the DNC, through quality control checks, identified nearly 175,000 voters that the Kentucky Board of Elections placed on an inactive list in 2019. The Democratic Party of Kentucky sued and won, keeping voters on a master list. Democrat Andy Beshear won the subsequent election by just over 5,000 votes.

Catherine Tarsney, director of analysis at the DNC, says the hope is that by expanding the universe of Democrats capable of using this type of technology tool, more examples like Kentucky will be found before the November election.

"We are really excited to be able to combine that vast amount of technical data with an easy-to-use tool, to put it in the hands of people who have the contextual information to understand when a change should sound alarms and take action," said Tarsney. "Whether that action goes to the state election administration and challenges the voter file removals or direct disclosure to voters to help them take the steps they need to re-register or reactivate their registration."

But the impact on the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden could also be profound.

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by less than 23,000 votes in Wisconsin, a minuscule margin compared to the more than 200,000 voters who could be removed from state lists. And Democrats are hopeful that Georgia could be an opportunity to pick them up in 2020, as the suburbs rebel against Trump.

"States that are battlegrounds are battlegrounds because they will be decided by very tight margins," said David Bergstein, head of state battlefield communications for the DNC. "Each of these races will be difficult and we will not take anything for granted and that includes making sure that every voter who is inactive has the opportunity to participate."