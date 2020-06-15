Democrats on key Senate committee oppose Pentagon election as more inflammatory tweets emerge







CNN's KFile reported on Friday that Tata had a history of making Islamophobic and inflammatory remarks against leading Democratic politicians, including the fact that he falsely called former President Barack Obama a Muslim.

If confirmed by the Senate, Tata would become the third-highest official in the Pentagon who oversees Defense Department policy, including his national security and defense strategy, nuclear deterrence and anti-missile defense policy, and plans and policies. security cooperation. The chief policy officer also closely advises the defense secretary on national security and supports the Department of Defense's program and budget decisions.

A spokesman for Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the committee that will oversee Tata's nomination, said in a statement Monday that he would oppose the election.

"Senator Reed's preference is to wait for the hearing process before commenting on the nominees," Chip Unruh, Reed's press secretary, said in a statement reported by Politico. "But in this case there are real warning signs and if this nomination goes forward, Senator Reed will oppose it."

In addition, Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Gary Peters of Michigan and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York also told CNN that they would oppose Tata's nomination, and Warren told CNN: "A theorist of the Islamophobic conspiracy that called President Obama a & # 39; terrorist leader & # 39; should not be number 3 in the Pentagon. Anthony Tata is by far Trump's most disqualified and poorly qualified major defense candidate: a high bar " CNN's KFile contacted Republican members of the Armed Services committee, but did not immediately respond if they supported his nomination. The White House, to which the Defense Department referred inquiries, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN. Tata did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The retired general currently works as a senior adviser to the Department of Defense. Reed's statement comes as CNN's KFile has found more conspiracy tweets recently deleted by Tata, including exchanging an article claiming that Obama was "a Manchurian candidate" who was deliberately trying to topple the United States. "There is never a doubt. Among dozens of leads, Obama supported Russian meddling in the 2016 election and influenced the Israeli elections to try to expel Netanyahu and help Hamas and the Muslim brotherhood. The United States really had a Manchurian candidate in the White House – Washington Times, "Tata tweeted in July. 2, 2018, in a from the deleted tweet link to a Washington Times opinion piece. "The Manchurian Candidate" is a 1950s novel that involves a soldier who was brainwashed to become a sleeper agent of the Soviet Union in a plot to take over the United States, and the term is used colloquially to describe someone who secretly acts in support of foreign interests. enemies or powers. The Washington Times opinion piece stated: "The United States really had a Manchurian candidate in the White House for eight years. If you look at the evidence, there really is no other conclusion," adding, "The deception of Obama's sedition is deep". The article said that Obama really did not want to destroy ISIS and took steps to let them ooze intentionally, such as pulling troops out of Iraq and passing the deal with Iran. The article also questioned whether Obama intentionally brought down Gaddafi to destabilize Libya and allow ISIS to "gain another foothold." Tata, in two tweets that have not been removed, also accused the Obama administration of treason. In an April 2018 tweet , in which he cited tweeted an account that has since been removed from Twitter, Tata said Obama and Clinton appeared guilty of treason. "If it is true, and it appears that #Obama and #Clinton are guilty of sedition and / or treason 18 United States Code 2384," he wrote, linking to a legal definition of treason. May 2018 Tata tweeted in former CIA director John Brennan, "It could be a good time to pick up your poison: firing squad, public hanging, life in prison as a bitch, or just suck on your gun. Your call. #Treaon #Sedition #crossfirehurricane #Obamagate " In another tweet removed from July Tata wrote that Obama sought to fundamentally change the United States because he hated the country. Today's violent left is not new. Its modern origins in @BarackObama's relationship with national terrorist Bill Ayers and radical pastor Jeremiah Wright, who hated the United States. The #RulesforRadicals = Saul Alinsky Bible. The left hates to the United States, that's why Obama sought fundamental change & # 39; & # 39 ;, Tata wrote.





