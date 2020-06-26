Democrats see a clear path to recover the Senate: "Something real is forming across the country"







In the race for control of the Senate, Democrats see a nationalized referendum on a president who was unable to contain the coronavirus and the resulting economic collapse. A moment of racial judgment on vigilance and inequality has mobilized its base. And, in just over three months, Democrats have turned their attention to defending key battlefields in Alabama, Michigan, and New Hampshire to an expanded map that includes not only major targets like Colorado and Arizona, but states like Iowa, Maine, and Montana.

"I think the idea that this president was going to be a catastrophic disaster in an emergency was theoretical until this year. His performance in the past three months is very jarring for many Americans," said Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut. "I think people now feel that Trump not only has to go, but that his facilitators also have to go."

Democrats need to get three or four seats to win back the majority depending on who wins the White House. And the party has a lot of work to do. Democrats acknowledge that defending your own, especially when it comes to conservative-leaning Senator Doug Jones in Alabama, will not be easy. But, party officials and leaders are cautiously optimistic, even when they acknowledge that polls and circumstances can change by a penny.

"Obviously you can't take anything for granted, but it appears we are defending relatively few vulnerable incumbents," said Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware. "We have strong candidates. They face quite strong headlines, but we are at a time when it is difficult for candidates to separate themselves from the President's chaotic and hectic response."