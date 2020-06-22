Democrats seek to make Trump's prank a weapon to 'slow down evidence'

Trump, during a rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said that in an effort to keep the known number of Americans infected with the coronavirus low, he urged his staff to "delay testing." The comment immediately caught the attention of Democrats. , who believe that the best way to attack Trump before the November elections is to launch his response to the coronavirus as a failure.

Priorities USA will air a television ad with the comment Tuesday in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, four key states on the battlefield.

"The most important job of a president is to protect the American people, but not Donald Trump," says a narrator before Trump says the quote appears on the screen. "That's right. Instead of working to curb the spread, Donald Trump says he slowed down the speed of testing. Now more than 120,000 dead."

The 30-second spot continues to highlight how the United States has struggled to match the response from other countries.

"Donald Trump is making it worse," says the narrator. "It is failing the United States."

Priorities USA, the preferred super PAC for the Biden campaign, says it is spending about $ 2 million per week on television and digital ads, and this latest spot, titled "Slow the Testing," will work on the series of ads that have been running against Trump.

The super PAC will also begin running a digital ad, titled "Evidence," which features multiple comments Trump has made about the evidence leading to negative results.

"What he admitted in Tulsa is a tragedy," Guy Cecil, head of Priorities USA, said in a statement about the new announcements. "Donald Trump made it clear that he ordered a slowdown in coronavirus testing to protect his own ego."

White House officials have tried to mitigate the impact of the comment by saying the president was joking, and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNN on Sunday that it was an "ironic" comment. However, Trump has long ruled out testing efforts, including telling the Wall Street Journal that "the tests are overrated."

However, Priorities USA is not the only Democratic group that is moving to amplify Trump's comment.

American Bridge, another super Democratic PAC, began running a digital ad with the comment in changing states on Sunday. The ad features Trump's comment, interspersed with news reports of the government's initial inaction on the coronavirus and a quote from chief physician Anthony Fauci telling CNN that if "you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives."

"Tonight, Donald Trump said the quiet part out loud," said Kyle Morse, a spokesman for American Bridge. "He rolled the dice on our health with deadly consequences, and we will make sure voters know that we cannot afford four more years of his disastrous policies and failed leadership."

And a Biden campaign aide told CNN on Saturday night, shortly after the comment, that they planned to work on the president's comments on his digital ad rotation. The campaign released a Twitter video on Sunday that replayed Trump's comment on the headlines about the number of deaths from coronavirus.

Trump, eager to return to the campaign, planned the Tulsa rally as an event meant to revitalize his campaign after a parenthesis of months of public campaigning. Trump advisers touted what they hoped would be a massive turnout before the event, but those numbers did not materialize on Saturday, leaving Trump furious at the number of empty seats in what he hoped would be a triumphant return to the campaign.

Democrats also welcomed Trump's return, believing that the more Trump talks about the coronavirus response, the more content he provides them with endless attack announcements.

"At this point," Cecil tweeted Saturday night after Trump's comment, "our ads are writing to themselves."

