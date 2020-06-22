Democrats seek to make Trump's prank a weapon to 'slow down evidence'







Trump, during a rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said that in an effort to keep the known number of Americans infected with the coronavirus low, he urged his staff to "delay testing." The comment immediately caught the attention of Democrats. , who believe that the best way to attack Trump before the November elections is to launch his response to the coronavirus as a failure.

Priorities USA will air a television ad with the comment Tuesday in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, four key states on the battlefield.

"The most important job of a president is to protect the American people, but not Donald Trump," says a narrator before Trump says the quote appears on the screen. "That's right. Instead of working to curb the spread, Donald Trump says he slowed down the speed of testing. Now more than 120,000 dead."

The 30-second spot continues to highlight how the United States has struggled to match the response from other countries.