Democrats seek to make Trump's prank a weapon to 'slow down evidence'

Trump, during a rally Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said that in an effort to keep the known number of Americans infected with the coronavirus low, he urged his staff to "delay testing." The comment immediately caught the attention of Democrats. , who believe that the best way to attack Trump before the November elections is to launch his response to the coronavirus as a failure.
"The most important job of a president is to protect the American people, but not Donald Trump," says a narrator before Trump says the quote appears on the screen. "That's right. Instead of working to curb the spread, Donald Trump says he slowed down the speed of testing. Now more than 120,000 dead."
The 30-second spot continues to highlight how the United States has struggled to match the response from other countries.
"Donald Trump is making it worse," says the narrator. "It is failing the United States."
Priorities USA, the preferred super PAC for the Biden campaign, says it is spending about $ 2 million per week on television and digital ads, and this latest spot, titled "Slow the Testing," will work on the series of ads that have been running against Trump.
"What he admitted in Tulsa is a tragedy," Guy Cecil, head of Priorities USA, said in a statement about the new announcements. "Donald Trump made it clear that he ordered a slowdown in coronavirus testing to protect his own ego."
However, Priorities USA is not the only Democratic group that is moving to amplify Trump's comment.
"Tonight, Donald Trump said the quiet part out loud," said Kyle Morse, a spokesman for American Bridge. "He rolled the dice on our health with deadly consequences, and we will make sure voters know that we cannot afford four more years of his disastrous policies and failed leadership."
And a Biden campaign aide told CNN on Saturday night, shortly after the comment, that they planned to work on the president's comments on his digital ad rotation. The campaign released a Twitter video on Sunday that replayed Trump's comment on the headlines about the number of deaths from coronavirus.
Democrats also welcomed Trump's return, believing that the more Trump talks about the coronavirus response, the more content he provides them with endless attack announcements.
"At this point," Cecil tweeted Saturday night after Trump's comment, "our ads are writing to themselves."