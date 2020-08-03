Democrats subpoena Mike Pompeo helps expel State Department watchdog

WASHINGTON – House Democrats cited four aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, including the aide who allegedly forced his dog on a walk, as part of an investigation into the firing of the department's inspector general.

Outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives Eliot Engel and Chair of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee Carolyn Maloney, both Democrats from New York, fired the subpoenas accusing Pompeo of "hindering" an investigation on the firing of guard dog Steve Linick.

Linick was abruptly fired by Trump in May, leading to speculation that he was abandoned because he was involved in an ongoing investigation into whether Pompeo and his wife were misusing department resources, including the task of assigning an employee to personal services such as Walk dogs.

That assistant, senior adviser Toni Porter, was among the four officials named Monday, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Mike Miller, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Marik String and Brian Bulatao, Assistant Secretary of State for management, according to a report. from Politico.

"The Administration continues to cover up the real reasons for Mr. Linick's dismissal by hampering the Committee's investigation and refusing to participate in good faith," Engel and Maloney said in a joint statement along with Senator Bob Menéndez (D. NJ), the Democratic chief on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

"That stone wall has made today's citations necessary," they added.

Democrats believe attendees are aware of the circumstances of Linick's removal.

Testifying in front of lawmakers in June, Linick accused Bulatao, a former Pompeo associate, of trying to "intimidate" him while investigating allegations of misconduct in the department.

Bulatao was also scheduled to testify on July 2, but the State Department requested a last-minute delay.

Pompeo has denied the wrongdoing allegations and told reporters that the watchdog was a "bad actor."

A treasure trove of documents obtained by The Post in June revealed that Obama-appointed Linick was the subject of a major investigation when he was expelled and was under investigation for possible leaks of classified information to the press.