Democrats take advantage of the impeachment of the United States attorney to seek new investigations and hearings

Top congressional Democrats are citing the impeachment of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York after a clash Friday night in calls for new investigations and hearings on President Trump's Justice Department.

House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y., said over the weekend that his panel "would immediately open an investigation" into the removal of Geoffrey Berman, as part of his large-scale investigation into what he called Attorney General Bill Barr's "unacceptable" politicization of the Justice Department. Trump reportedly fired Berman after he refused to resign, although the president has distanced himself from the process.

GRAHAM SAYS TRUMP NOMINEE WILL NOT ADVANCE FOR PROSECUTOR SDNY WITHOUT CONSENT FROM SCHUMER, GILLIBRAND

"Attorney General Bill Barr told us that Geoffrey Berman of the SDNY had resigned, which was false," Nadler wrote. "Barr told us that the president asked him to fire Mr. Berman, which may also be untrue, given that the president says he had nothing to do with the decision."

Nadler added: "All this smells of corruption and incompetence, which is what we expect from this President and his Attorney General."

Nadler noted that neither the White House nor the Justice Department offered an explanation for Berman's removal.

"We know that the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York is involved in investigations directed at President Trump's inner circle," said Nadler. "We know, from revelations earlier this week, that the President wanted to have 'his own people' in that office to help him with his personal and political needs. And we know that time and again Bill Barr has come to ongoing criminal investigations to protect the President from its consequences. "

Nadler's comments come just days after he issued subpoenas for Justice Department officials Aaron S.J. Zelinsky and John W. Elias, who had filed complaints about "unprecedented politicization" at the Justice Department under Barr's leadership.

Nadler said the two Justice Department officials will testify on Wednesday and "explain why Barr's attempt to fire Mr. Berman is part of a broader, ongoing and totally unacceptable pattern of conduct."

"If the President removes Mr. Berman, we will also take additional steps to secure his testimony," Nadler said.

Nadler also said over the weekend that he is "certain" that Berman will testify before Congress.

NEW YORK UNITED STATES ATTORNEY DISPUTES BARR'S CLAIM THAT HE IS GIVING UP

Meanwhile, House of Representatives Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, also said he expected Berman to testify on Capitol Hill, calling the move part of "the most disastrous management of the Justice Department in the modern memory. "

Schiff told NBC News "Meet the Press" that "it is not a surprise," but it is "completely demoralizing for the people in the department and dangerous for the rule of law."

Meanwhile, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California, asked the committee chairman, Lindsey Graham, RS.C., to start an investigation and hearings "on political interference in the work of the Department of Justice "And in the elimination of Berman.

Feinstein also asked Graham to invite Berman himself to testify.

"Attorney General Barr's intervention in matters involving the President and his associates undermines the integrity and independence of the Justice Department," Feinstein wrote in a letter to Graham. "Their actions cast doubt on the ability of career Justice Department officials to follow the facts where they lead and seek justice in all cases, without fear or favor."

The calls to investigate Berman's ouster come after Barr announced Friday that he would resign his position at SDNY. Barr and the White House announced that the president would nominate Jay Clayton, the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to replace him.

But Berman released a statement saying he learned of his "departure" from Barr's press release and that he had no intention of quitting the job.

"I found out in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that he was 'resigning' as the United States Attorney," Berman said in a statement. "I have not resigned and do not intend to resign my position, which was appointed by the judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York."

Berman said he would continue to move forward with his investigations and would only step down when the Senate confirms his replacement.

BARR TOLD TRUMP FIRED FROM PROSECUTOR SDNY THAT REFUSED TO LEAVE, TRUMP SAYS "NOT INVOLVED"

By Saturday, Barr, in a letter to Berman, informed him that the President had removed him from office. Barr wrote that he asked Trump to fire Berman after his statement Friday night.

"Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you have chosen the public performance over public service," Barr said in the letter. "Because he has stated that he has no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to withdraw it today, and he has done so."

Barr said Deputy Prosecutor Audrey Strauss will take over until a permanent successor is established.

Berman said he would leave "immediately" and expressed great confidence that Strauss can lead the SDNY with integrity and independence.

However, Trump distanced himself from Berman's expulsion on Saturday when he left the White House for Tulsa, Oklahoma, and said it was Barr's decision.

"It all depends on the attorney general," Trump said when asked about Berman's firing. "Attorney General Barr is working on that. That is his department, not my department."

"We have a very capable attorney general, so that's up to him," Trump said before leaving for his first rally since March. "I am not involved."

In another twist, Graham said he would not accept Clayton's expected nomination for the post unless New York Democratic senators sign, noting that the SEC president will have an uphill battle to take the job.

Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he will honor the "blue slip" tradition and will require the consent of the senators from the home state to proceed, in this case, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Schumer and Gillibrand oppose Clayton's nomination and have asked him to withdraw his name from consideration.

The Southern District has prosecuted several Trump associates, including former President Michael Cohen's personal lawyer and arranger, who served a prison sentence for lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes. The office has also been investigating the business of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, even if he did not register as a foreign agent, people familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press.

Berman declined to directly supervise Cohen's investigation for reasons that were never disclosed.

Berman also oversaw the prosecution of two Florida businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were associated with Giuliani and linked to Ukraine's impeachment investigation. The men were charged in October with federal campaign financing violations, including concealing the origin of a $ 325,000 donation to a group that supports Trump's reelection.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said Trump attempted to interfere with a Southern District investigation of the Turkish Halkbank in an effort to reach an agreement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Fox News's Marisa Schultz, Jake Gibson, Ben Florance and Associated Press contributed to this report.