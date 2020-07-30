Democrats tear apart AOC proposal to ban recruitment of military players

Fellow Democrats broke through Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposed ban on the military using online gaming platforms for recruitment.

The restrictions proposed by the New Yorker will be voted on Thursday night in the House, pitting centrist Democrats against AOC allies.

Democratic Rep. Max Rose, a 33-year-old Afghanistan war veteran representing Staten Island and South Brooklyn, said he was outraged by the idea.

"This is incredibly insulting, as it perpetuates the limousine liberal trope that soldiers are idiots who are only tricked into enlisting," Rose told The Post.

"That same disdain follows veterans when they come home and struggle to find employment," Rose said. "This amendment treats the military as an insidious organization, not a career choice that taught me, and millions more people, invaluable skills and an appreciation for the values ​​and freedoms of our country."

Ocasio-Cortez, a 30-year-old socialist Democrat, said in the House on Thursday that "war is not a game" and that her proposal would prohibit the military from advertising on platforms like Twitch.tv.

The congresswoman, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, said the war was "too serious to be a game."

Representative Pete Visclosky (D-Ind.) Spoke out against the ban.

"We should launch a very broad network to encourage young Americans to serve their country in the military, especially those who would point out that they live in Gary, Indiana, in disadvantaged communities, many of which do not even know the opportunity exists." . he said.

Visclosky argued that there are rules to protect against inappropriate recruitment efforts.

The United States Army recently spent an estimated $ 1 million on the popular Twitch gaming platform.

In a statement this week, AOC said: “Whether through recruiting stations in their soup kitchens, or now through e-sports teams, children in low-income communities are constantly being hunted for enlistment. In many public high schools where military recruiters have a daily presence, there is not even a counselor. As a result, the military stops feeling like an "option" and begins to feel like the only option for many young low-income Americans. "