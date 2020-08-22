democrats-to-stage-week-of-counterprogramming-to-rnc

(Newsdio) Democrats hope to convince voters around next week’s Republican National Convention that the only thing President Donald Trump has accomplished is sowing chaos, using a series of ads, television appearances and briefings to counter-program the convention.

It’s a difficult task: Conventions dominate coverage and Trump has shown a unique ability to control the conversation — for better or for worse — happening across the country. But the party hopes to use momentum from a well-reviewed convention to diminish the Republican counterpart.

The Democratic week of programming will involve new television and digital ads focused on how Biden believes Trump has failed as a leader, as well as a host of briefings led by prominent leaders in the Democratic Party, including former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Florida Rep. Val Demings.

Additionally, the party plans to hold virtual events across key battleground states.

“We see an opportunity to take advantage of their chaos and disorganization to again talk about what the presidency has yielded for folks,” said Lily Adams, a senior spokesperson for the DNC War Room.