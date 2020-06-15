Democrats use Kavanaugh's dissent in gay rights case to renew criticism of Senator Collins

Critics of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, renewed their attacks on the perpetual swinging senator on Monday after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whom she helped confirm, disagreed over a decision that effectively incorporated to homosexual and transgender people in a protected place. class under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

A 6-3 majority of the court, led by Trump-appointed Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the four liberal judges, ruled that firing someone because they identify as gay or transgender falls under the prohibition in Title VII of the law on labor discrimination "due to sex".

But the other three conservative judges disagreed, including Kavanaugh, largely saying that because Congress did not consider homosexual or transgender status when writing the law, the Supreme Court was unable to reinterpret the law for that to be the case. . That is a "separation of powers" argument that is very common at the Supreme Court level on various issues.

Collins has historically supported gay rights, and praised Monday's ruling in Bostock County v. Clayton as "an important advance for LGBTQ rights". He also lobbied Congress, in a separate tweet, to "pass the Equality Act and amend the Civil Rights Act to expressly prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity."

But despite Collins's personal comments on the ruling, liberal court watchers used the fact that Collins voted to confirm Kavanaugh as a battering ram against the senator, who is in reelection this year.

"Susan Collins voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, who has just voted to allow companies to fire their employees for being LGBT. She is a right-wing pirate and has to leave," said Zac Petkanas, a former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton.

"Kavanaugh opposed basic LGBTQ rights, and we will make Susan Collins pay in November," said Charlotte Clymer, a former Clinton staff member.

"Susan Collins will probably find it 'very disturbing' that Brett Kavanaugh is * to the right of Neil Gorsuch and John Roberts * when it comes to discrimination against LGBTQ workers," said Brian Fallon, also a staff member. Clinton and currently CEO. Demand Justice, a liberal group that opposes Trump's judicial nominees.

Demand Justice also got involved in the anti-Collins action, angrily citing two Collins posts.

"You put Brett Kavanaugh on the bench even after he didn't say whether he supported same-sex marriage. He tried to stop this landmark decision. Delete this," one post said.

"You voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. Today he voted to allow the kind of discrimination you claim to be working to nullify. What are you really working for?" another said.

"Great victory for the LGBT community in the Supreme Court. Note that Susan Collins was Brett Kavanaugh's (sic) favorite," wrote horror author Stephen King in a tweet.

"Susan Collins preferred that Brett Kavanaugh also dissent from the majority of the Supreme Court on the issue of certain gun laws," he added in another.

However, Collins' critics did not delve into the substance of Kavanaugh's dissent at Bostock, which actually celebrated the ruling he opposed.

"Despite my concern over the Court's violation of the separation of powers from the Constitution, it is appropriate to acknowledge the important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans," wrote Kavanaugh. "Millions of gay and lesbian Americans have worked hard for many decades to achieve the same factual and legal treatment. They have exhibited extraordinary vision, tenacity and courage, often struggling with severe difficulties in the legislative and judicial arenas, not to mention in your daily life. "

Kavanaugh added: "However, under the separation of powers of the Constitution, I believe it was the role of Congress, not this Court, to amend Title VII. Therefore, I must respectfully disagree with the court ruling."

In addition, Collins voted for the six Supreme Court justices who have been considered since entering the Senate, four of which were in the majority on Monday.

Collins voted for Chief Justice John Roberts, as well as Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Gorsuch. Only Justices Samuel Alito and Kavanaugh obtained votes from Collins and were a minority here.

This is not the first time that Collins has been criticized for reasons related to Kavanaugh, or the most serious. In a December 2018 interview on "The Story" with Martha McCallum, she revealed what the left-wing pressure campaign against her was like for her and her staff during the Kavanaugh confirmation battle.

"There were protests at my home for six weeks straight, protests at my home here in Washington, death threats, sexual assault threats against me and my staff," said Collins. "But what I will never understand is why would anyone think that these tactics would intimidate me and that they would succeed in converting me or having me vote against Judge Kavanaugh."

However, Collins' detractors persisted targeting the legislator whose seat could be key to deciding the Senate majority in November.

"Today's Supreme Court decision is a victory for LGBTQ Americans and a delayed step toward equality under the law for all," said Sara Gideon, the opposition Democrat of Collins, in a tweet. "But make no mistake: Susan Collins played a key role in Trump and McConnell's plan to remake the judiciary with far-right, unskilled and anti-LGBTQ candidates."

He added in a separate publication: "Judge Kavanaugh voted against banning companies from firing employees for being gay or transgender. It is clear that Senator Collins will continue to be a reliable vote for Trump's anti-LGBTQ + nominees."

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.