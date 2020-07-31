Democrats warned that hackers impersonated Facebook by impersonating Facebook

The Democratic National Committee's security team detailed in the alert how emails designed to appear to come from Facebook tell victims that their Facebook page has not been published because it violates Facebook's terms.

"This means you can still see the page, but other people won't be able to see it," the email says. He then directs victims to a fake Facebook website where they are told they can appeal the deactivation of the page. This fake website requests some login credentials and other personal information that could be valuable to a hacker.

This type of cyber attack is known as phishing. It is the method used by Russian hackers to access the Gmail account of Hillary Clinton campaign president John Podesta in 2016.

Speaking to CNN on Friday, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, said he was not familiar with the specific attack attempt referred to in the DNC warning, but that it was consistent with attempts at phishing attacks in general.

Gleicher cautioned that campaign staff at all levels must be vigilant as hackers can often attack less prominent members of a campaign.

He said that Facebook and other services are aware of sophisticated piracy groups targeting political campaigns and that Facebook offers additional security for campaign staff and government officials and elected officials through a program called Facebook Protect.

He said Facebook can detect unusual login behaviors, such as accessing an account from a location or a device that is not normally associated with an account.

Thursday's DNC warning came amid growing concern over attacks on social media following a Twitter breach that saw the accounts of former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama taken two weeks ago.
Campaigns see Facebook as an essential part of reaching voters before the November elections. In the past 30 days, more than $ 11 million has been spent on ads posted on President Donald Trump's Facebook page and more than $ 3 million on ads posted on the Biden page, according to Facebook.

