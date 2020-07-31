Democrats warned that hackers impersonated Facebook by impersonating Facebook

The Democratic National Committee's security team detailed in the alert how emails designed to appear to come from Facebook tell victims that their Facebook page has not been published because it violates Facebook's terms.
"This means you can still see the page, but other people won't be able to see it," the email says. He then directs victims to a fake Facebook website where they are told they can appeal the deactivation of the page. This fake website requests some login credentials and other personal information that could be valuable to a hacker.
Speaking to CNN on Friday, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, said he was not familiar with the specific attack attempt referred to in the DNC warning, but that it was consistent with attempts at phishing attacks in general.
Gleicher cautioned that campaign staff at all levels must be vigilant as hackers can often attack less prominent members of a campaign.
He said Facebook can detect unusual login behaviors, such as accessing an account from a location or a device that is not normally associated with an account.