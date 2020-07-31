Democrats warned that hackers impersonated Facebook by impersonating Facebook

The Democratic National Committee's security team detailed in the alert how emails designed to appear to come from Facebook tell victims that their Facebook page has not been published because it violates Facebook's terms.

"This means you can still see the page, but other people won't be able to see it," the email says. He then directs victims to a fake Facebook website where they are told they can appeal the deactivation of the page. This fake website requests some login credentials and other personal information that could be valuable to a hacker.

This type of cyber attack is known as phishing. It is the method used by Russian hackers to access the Gmail account of Hillary Clinton campaign president John Podesta in 2016.

Speaking to CNN on Friday, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, said he was not familiar with the specific attack attempt referred to in the DNC warning, but that it was consistent with attempts at phishing attacks in general.