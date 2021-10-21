When Demon Slayer Season 2 is released, the Demon Slayer will return to Earth to fight against evil. Demon Slayers are humans who have been chosen by God to battle demons on earth. Demons are sent from hell and they try to take over the world’s souls. Demon slayers are tasked with saving humanity from eternal damnation. The demon slayer must also battle against the inner darkness that threatens him with temptation and self-destruction.

What is the release date of Demon Slayer Season 2?

On September 25, 2017, Ufotable announced that the Entertainment District arc will not start until December 5. But you can watch Demon Slayer Season 2 starting on October 10 with seven new episodes. There will be seven new episodes. They will have the same story and the same characters as in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. But they will show new footage that was not shown in the movie. The first episode will come out on December 5th. This new show will start with a one-hour special. Then it will air every Sunday at 11:15 p.m. JST (Japan Standard Time) for the following weeks.

Anime shows to come out during different seasons. The most popular ones come out in Spring, Fall, and Winter.

On Monday, September 6th, the official website for Demon Slayer announced that Season 2 will air on a programming block on Fuji TV this Fall and Winter.

Fuji TV will also be compiling five special sessions of Season 1 through September with new footage. The Sibling’s Bond will air on September 11th. Asakusa Arc on September 12, Tsuzumi Mansion Arc on September 18, Mt. Natagumo Arc on September 19, and then The Hashira Meeting/Butterfly Mansion Arc for the final arc of the story.

In October 2021, Crunchyroll announced that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie is now available to watch on their streaming service. This is your chance to watch the most successful Japanese anime film of all time.

What is the plot of Demon Slayer Season 2?

At the end of season 1, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu were first summoned to a major assignment as part of the Demon Slayer Corps. There was someone called Rengoku with them. Tanjiro and his friends killed the demon that killed Tanjiro’s family.

The Slayers faced a demon on the Mugen Train. The demon is from the Twelve Kizuki, who are the most powerful group of demons. MuzanKibutsuji, the original demon, made them.

After the tragic events of “Mugen Train” and the end of the “Infinity Train” saga, Tanjiro, and his friends in the Demon Slayer Corps will have to deal with problems. New villains might appear too. Fans should also expect more of the Mugen Train arc. This includes a new episode never before seen.

The trailer shows a group of people going to Yoshiwara. It is a place that has bright lights and dark desires. With TengenUzui and the Sound Hashira, there is a good chance that they might encounter someone from the Upper Moon.

If you haven’t seen Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie, you’ll be able to watch an extended version of the Mugen Train arc when Season 2 starts. 25 new episodes will start on December 5. These episodes will be from the Mugen Train arc, but you can’t see them until then. You’ll see never-before-seen footage in these episodes. You will see 70 new scenes, hear new music, and watch the new opening and ending animations.

According to Yuriko Nakamura, the head of programming at Fuji TV (the broadcaster of Demon Slayer Season 2 in Japan), the mature themes of the show’s Red Light District setting won’t be toned down. In regards to the content for [Demon Slayer Season 2], we looked it over and did not make any changes.

Who will be starring in it?

Based on the trailer that I saw, most of the people who were in Demon Slayer will also be in this new season. The original voice cast includes Hanae Natsuki (Tanjiro), Akari Kito (Nezuko), Shimono Hiro (Zenitsu), and Toshihiko Seki (Muzan). The main antagonist, Muzan, is also returning. The new, higher rank demon will be voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro. Animeplex has not announced the English voice cast for Demon Slayer Season 2 yet.