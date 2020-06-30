Dems' tweet then removes post linking Mount Trump's Rushmore event to "glorify white supremacy"

Democrats, the official Democratic National Committee Twitter account, raised their eyebrows Monday night for accusing President Trump of "glorifying white supremacy" after scheduling a July 4 celebration at Mount Rushmore.

Trump is set to attend a fireworks display at the iconic landmark honoring George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

But a tweet from the Democrats' official Twitter page disagreed with the president for hosting the event there and shared a link to an article published by The Guardian last week about criticism it received from the Native American community.

"Trump has disrespected native communities over and over again," the Democrats wrote. "He tried to limit his voting rights and blocked relief from the critical pandemic. He is now organizing a rally glorifying white supremacy on Mount Rushmore, a region that was once sacred to tribal communities."

Critics beat Democrats for the tweet, which has since been removed.

"It would be funny to hear @TheDemocrats explain what part of firing fireworks at Mount Rushmore for July 4" glorifies white supremacy. "The fireworks? Mount Rushmore himself? July 4?" Republican pollster Logan Dobson asked. "As I think I know what they are implying here, and the tweet was obviously designed to say something to their base, but it would be really instructive if they were really asked to answer the question."

"Democrats think Mt Rushmore is a token of white supremacy. There is no salvation for this country if Biden is elected," radio host Jason Rantz tweeted.

"The July 4 festivities on Mount Rushmore =" a rally glorifying white supremacy "2020 Democrats have lost it," wrote Republican National Senate Committee chief adviser Matt Whitlock.

"Quite disappointing that when Democrats held WH and Congress a few years ago, they left this monument 'glorifying white supremacy'," joked writer Jeryl Bier.

"All Republicans have to do is run on a platform 'Hey, at least we're not the Democratic platform'," said "Rubin Report" author and host Dave Rubin.

The DNC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

