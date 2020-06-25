Dennis Quaid says 39-year age gap with new wife "just doesn't show up"

"It doesn't really show up," Quaid told People magazine about the age difference. "There is something timeless about us. We are partners in our relationship and in life."

Quaid and Savoie shared this week that they had quietly eloped on June 2 at a resort in Santa Barbara.

The actor told the publication that it was "love at first sight" for him and Savoie and that they have important things in common.

"We are both Christians, and from the beginning God has always intervened in the relationship," Quaid said. "I think that's where the real strength comes from."