Denny Hamlin Wins Weather-Delayed NASCAR Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Denny Hamlin found the magic at Homestead-Miami Speedway once again.

Hamlin took the last lead with 30 laps remaining and held Chase Elliott for his third victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead.

Former drivers Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle are the other three-time winners. Hamlin is at the club now, after battling Elliott most of the night.

NASCAR WELCOMES MILITARY FANS ON THE DOMINGO-SUNDAY-MIAMI RACE

"This was really special," said Hamlin.

Hamlin ran for his third victory of the season and 40th overall. He opened the season with a victory at the Daytona 500 Miles and won at Darlington last month. And when the night was over, Hamlin, who bears the Michael Jordan "Jumpman" logo on his racing suit, made no secret that he's racing with some extra energy these days.

"I am motivated. I am more motivated than ever," Hamlin said.

He led 137 of 267 laps on the 1 1/2 mile track in Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 11 Toyota, finishing 0.895 ahead of Elliott.

"I just need to get past the traffic back," said Elliott.

Ryan Blaney was third in a race often delayed by rain and lightning. Tyler Reddick finished fourth.

"I just needed to run a little better," said Reddick. "It was difficult. We were a little far in the last two races."

Fittingly, a very long day was the end of a very long week for NASCAR: three Cup Series races in eight days, all of which drove drivers to hot, humid weather conditions that left many of them exhausted, all involved in the ongoing national protest surrounding the battle for racial equality.

The only black driver in the Cup Series, Bubba Wallace has become the sport's leading activist after successfully calling NASCAR last week to ban Confederate flags at its events; the series quickly did that to garner rave reviews. So while fans, 1,000 of them, mostly invited military members who could bring a guest, returned to a NASCAR race for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, there were none of the banned flags in sight.

BUBBA WALLACE'S FATHER IS CONCERNED ABOUT HIS SECURITY AFTER THE FLAG OF NASCAR FLAG

Most of those fans were gone when Hamlin drove under the checkered flag at 10:46 p.m., ending the day of the marathon.

The race was over. So was the day. Finally.

"I knew if I was just patient, I was running at the pace I wanted and the pace I was comfortable with, we were going to be hard to beat in the long run," Hamlin said.

Wallace finished 13th. Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time track-running tunnel champion named after him earlier this weekend and retiring as a full-time driver after this season, was 16th.

Hamlin won the first two stages and broke a trend this season, where the drivers who do that don't end with victory.

Elliott swept the first two stages in Las Vegas before finishing 26, Clint Bowyer did it before finishing 22 at Darlington, Alex Bowman took the first two at Charlotte but finished 19, and Elliott did it again and finished 22 at Bristol.

The last driver to win the first two stages and finally win the race was Martin Truex Jr. at Martinsville on October 27. Until now.

BUBBA WALLACE SAYS THE NASCAR CONFEDERATED FLAG IS ABOUT INCLUSION IN THE RACES, IT DOESN'T COME OUT EVERYWHERE

"I will take as many victories as I can," Hamlin said. "Let's keep piling them up."

The weather played with the race all day.

A light shower, one in which it only rained in turns 3 and 4, appeared the instant the drivers started the engines to get everything running. This was followed by the first batch of lightning strikes of the day and the delay caused the race to start 55 minutes later than planned.

Drivers passed three laps, not even five miles, when lightning was seen near the track and a warning went off that became a red flag stop and would last 2 hours, 8 minutes. And after about 25 more laps, once things finally resumed, lightning struck again to cause another interruption of almost 39 minutes.

"It was a little different," said Blaney. "Obviously we ran later than we thought, but on the other hand, the race we're used to here usually ends a little bit later as well. … It was hard getting in and out of the car, that part sucks, but safety It is important ".

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Counting the pre-race delay, that was 3 hours, 42 minutes of sitting in weather-related stops on a day where most of the track was completely dry. It was 8:15 p.m. when the green flag fell again and the drivers, who had passed only 33 laps to that point, started the last 234 times around the surface of Homestead.

Austin Dillon had a day he will never forget, although his seventh place was not even close to the most significant development. Dillon and his wife Whitney became parents early Sunday, announcing the birth of a boy named Ace.

"The hardest thing I had to do was say goodbye to go running today," Dillon wrote in the Instagram post announcing the birth. "Hopefully we give Ace a trophy the first day we receive it in this world!"

Instead, the trophy went to Hamlin, who has now won this season with stands full of fans (Daytona), no fans (the second race at Darlington), and some fans (Homestead).

"It's a number that I've been looking at for several years and at one point I didn't know if it would get there," Hamlin said of reaching the 40-win milestone. "I've adjusted my goals since then. … I still don't think we're at the top of our game with our team."