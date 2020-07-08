Dental care is too expensive – incorrect

Savings plans are NOT safe and savings will vary by provider, plan and
Postal Code. These plans are not considered qualified health plans under the
Affordable Care Act. Please refer to the respective plan details page for additional information.
plan terms Discounts are available through participating health care providers.
only. To verify that your provider participates, visit our website or call us. As
There is no paperwork or refund, you must pay for the service on the spot
It is provided. You will receive the vendor's usual and vendor's discount.
rates when you pay. We recommend that you check with your participating provider before
to start treatment.
Special promotions including, but not limited to, additional free months are not available to California residents or to Full Insurance Plans. Note: not all plans and
Offers available in all markets.
© 1999-2020 DentalPlans.com, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of use
The |
Privacy Policy
The |
CA privacy rights
The |
Refund policy