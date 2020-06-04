Dental clinic owner says Minneapolis police were unable to respond as vandals destroyed his business

The owner of a dental clinic said in "Fox and friendsThursday the vandals destroyed his business during the George Floyd protests last week, explaining that police officers were unable to respond to stop the damage.

Dr. Ali Barbarawi said that his security alarm systems company notified him that there was a violation in his clinic. He said his clinic provides services to disadvantaged people and people without dental insurance.

"I took my cell phone and looked at the cameras. I saw these people just walk into the office, walk into the office, loot everything, destroy everything, and just get everything out of the office, ”said Barbarawi.

Barbarawi said she called the police, but dispatchers told her there would be no response until the next morning.

"I thought it was terrible," Barbarawi said, adding that she saw smoke but that the fire department was also unable to get to the clinic.

"I thought that was it, I lost everything."

Barbarawi's comments came after riots, looting, and attacks on the police, along with peaceful protests over Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody. President Trump has criticized the Governor of Minnesota and the Mayor of Minneapolis for failing to protect the city from looters and vandals, including allowing a police compound to burn down last week.

Barbarawi said the business has been closed for two months due to government-ordered stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and now her patients will have to wait even longer to receive care.

"It was very unfortunate. I mean, it's a loss for me, it's a loss for my business, it's a loss for my employees and the community, "said Barbarawi.

"People have been waiting for two months for us to come back and serve them and now out of nowhere you have this big challenge and then the patients have to wait longer."