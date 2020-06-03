Denver Broncos head coach: "I don't see racism at all in the NFL"

"I think our problems in the NFL in that regard are minimal," said Fangio. "We are a meritocracy league, you get what you get, you get what you get."

"I don't see racism at all in the NFL. I don't see discrimination in the NFL," added Fangio. "… We are fortunate. We all live together, united as one, by a common goal, and we all mix and mingle tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we would all be great."

Fangio's comments came as the protesters reached their eighth day protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody. Fangio called Floyd's death "a social problem that we all must unite to correct."

Of the 32 teams in the NFL, only four have a non-white head coach. Of the five head coach vacancies in the offseason, only one was filled by a non-white person when Ron Rivera, who is Hispanic, was hired by Washington. Only two of the current general managers are minorities.