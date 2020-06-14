Denver Riggleman loses Republican nomination in Virginia after officiating a same-sex wedding

Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia lost to Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and former Liberty University athletic department employee, with 42% of the vote against Good's 58%, according to results provided to CNN. by the chairman of the 5th District Republican Committee, Melvin. Adams on Sunday morning.

All day Saturday, delegates voted at the 5th District Republican convention driving through the parking lot of a Lynchburg church, a format change due to the coronavirus pandemic. The church was the only polling place in the expansive district, which stretches from the northern border of North Carolina to the outer suburbs of Washington, DC.

"Election fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not tolerate it," the congressman tweeted, before adding that the Republican Party of Virginia "needs to reevaluate its priorities."

"We are evaluating all of our options at this time," he said.

CNN has reached out to Riggleman's office for comment.

Adams said in an email Sunday that there were only a handful of discrepancies. "As I understand it, there was a difference between the marked delegate list and the actual ballot count (in one instance) and a ballot that appears to have been fraudulently cast (in another), with a total discrepancy of two (2) raw votes, "Adams said.

The internal battle was proof of the enduring power of cultural conservatism within the Republican Party, and if a incumbent, whose libertarian streak led him to support same-sex marriage, would be punished by his party's base despite having the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Riggleman, a first-year member of the conservative conservative House Freedom Caucus, officiated at the wedding of two of his former campaign volunteers last summer. Some members of the 5th District Republican Committee, who also found him insufficiently conservative on immigration and other issues, attempted to censor him. Two Republican county committees voted to censor him, and another unanimously approved a motion of mistrust against him, according to Roll Call.

Riggleman's campaign had lobbied for a primary rather than a convention, restricting participants to Republican delegates, who tend to be more conservative party activists than typical primary voters.

The congressman's campaign also lobbied for the location of the convention to be moved, accusing the district's Republican committee of favoring the Good since the church is located in its home county. But the committee rejected the campaign appeal last month.

Riggleman significantly outperformed Good, raising about $ 1.6 million from Good to approximately $ 186,000 at the end of the pre-convention reporting period on May 24, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Despite Good's previous employment at Liberty University, Riggleman was endorsed by Jerry Falwell Jr., the school's president. Trump had endorsed the congressman in December, calling him a "true CONSERVATIVE leader" who would support his agenda.

The Trump administration on Friday night withdrew an Obama-era regulation that prohibits discrimination in healthcare against transgender patients.

Good launched into the race in September, accusing Riggleman in an interview with The Hill of having "betrayed" the trust of the conservative Republican base in his Virginia district, which includes Charlottesville and Danville.

He opposes same-sex marriage and abortion without exception, while Riggleman views same-sex marriage as a matter of individual freedom and supports some exceptions to abortion prohibitions.

According to The Roanoke Times, Good, a hard-line immigration person, Good wants to end birthright citizenship and make English the official national language to "stop accommodating immigrants and their native languages, because our unity is our strength. "

He will face the winner of the Democratic primaries held later this month.

Good, however, will have to wait to see if it hits the November general election ballot after missing the June 9 filing deadline. On Friday, the Virginia Republican Party sent a letter to the State Board of Elections asking for an extension for Good and other candidates who did not meet the submission deadline to appear on the ballot.

The letter said that granting Good an extension would be no different from the electoral changes that localities have made across the state this year during the pandemic, including lowering the signature requirements for ballot access. The board is scheduled to hold a meeting on July 7 to decide on the extension.

The Democratic Congress Campaign Committee put 5th District on its 2020 target list, and Democrats think Good as the nominee may give them a better chance at changing the district, where outside Republican groups have spent money for the past few years. two cycles. But in a district that Trump led by 11 points in 2016, Republicans probably start with an advantage.

Owner of a distillery, Riggleman first won the 2018 congressional election. He gained national attention during that race when his Democratic opponent attacked him as "a Bigfoot erotica devotee," which he denied in an interview with CNN at the time. Riggleman acknowledged writing two books about Bigfoot, including an unpublished text called "Bigfoot's Mating Habits and Why Women Want It," which he said were "parodies" and stemmed from jokes he had with friends in the military.

Riggleman is the third House incumbent to lose this year after Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski of Illinois and Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa lost their primaries earlier this year.