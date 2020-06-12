Denver School Board votes unanimously to remove Denver Police from schools

Workers remove a controversial statue of Captain John Fane Charles Hamilton from Civic Square in Hamilton, New Zealand, on June 12. Michael Bradley / AFP / Getty Images

Across the United States, Christopher Columbus statues are being removed as protesters point to their role in violent colonization at the expense of indigenous communities.

The conversation about race, history and violence also takes place around the world: in New Zealand, a statue of a British naval captain who fought in land wars with Maori was removed from public lands after a formal request from a tribal organization.

The Hamilton city council said they decided to remove the statue of Captain John Charles Fane Hamilton after "it became clear that the state would likely be vandalized," the city publication "Our Hamilton" said.

The city was renamed in honor of Captain Hamilton, who was a commander of the Esk and was killed in the Battle of Gate Pa, according to a guide produced by the city council.

“I know many people, in fact, an increasing number of people, find the statue personally and culturally offensive. We cannot ignore what is happening around the world and we must not ignore it either. At a time when we are trying to build tolerance and understanding between cultures and the community, I don't think the statue will help us bridge those gaps, "said Mayor Paula Southgate, according to" Our Hamilton. "

Some context: New Zealand has its own history of violent colonization by white Europeans.

Recent years have seen increased scrutiny of Captain James Cook, the pre-eminent British explorer of the Pacific in the 18th century, whose arrival paved the way for often brutal imperialism and colonialism.

Activists in New Zealand and Australia have lobbied to highlight this bloody story; Last fall, a Maori tribe banned the docking of a replica of Captain James Cook's ship in their village during a national commemoration of Cook's first encounter with New Zealand Indians.