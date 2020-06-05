Denver shooting involving possible ax unrelated to nearby protests, police say

A person in Denver allegedly carrying a weapon believed to be an ax was Shooting near the civic center on Thursday night in the vicinity of protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd, according to reports.

Police do not believe the shooting is related to the protests, according to the Denver Post.

Protesters calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality in the aftermath of the death of Floyd, a restrained black man who died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes last week, returned to the civic center as a crime. was being investigated, the Send reported.

One person was rushed to the hospital after the shooting, Denver police posted on Twitter, later adding that two people without permission possibly related to the shooting were also being treated for a gunshot wound and stab wound.

2 New York police officers shot, another stabbed during post-coup confrontation, unclear if related to Floyd protests

There is no update on anyone's condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and police said they do not yet have suspicious information.

More than 200 miles south of Denver in Alamosa, Colo., A 27-year-old protester allegedly shot a 49-year-old man through the window of his car during a protest, Alamosa police said, according to KOAA-TV and KRDO-TELEVISION.

James Marshall was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, among other charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no update on his condition.