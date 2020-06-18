Deputies kill half brother of black man found hanged in park

The half brother of a black man found hanged in a southern California park was killed Wednesday by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies after they said he opened fire on them.

The shots were fired shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Kern County Rosamond community, just north of the Los Angeles County border in the Antelope Valley, Sheriff's Department officials said.

Detectives from the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault, and assault with a deadly weapon, but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and started shooting, authorities said.

Agents shot and killed the man. A woman in the car was injured in the chest and was rushed to a hospital with non-fatal wounds, while a 7-year-old girl in the car was not injured, sheriff's officials said.

The woman in the car was not the accuser in the marital assault case, authorities said.

The man was identified as Terron Jammal Boone by an attorney representing the family of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last week. Authorities say the death appeared to be suicide, but family members have disputed it.

Palmdale is about 20 miles (32 km) from Rosamond.

"At this time, until we receive all the information, the family and their legal team have no further comment on this incident. The family respectfully requests that their privacy be respected," attorney Jamon Hicks said in a statement.

Boone had been charged Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence, and criminal threats.

Fuller's body was discovered last week in a park near Palmdale City Hall. An autopsy was performed last Friday and the county coroner's office said he appeared to have died of suicide.

The finding sparked a protest by her family, who she believed was not suicidal, and by community members who called for an independent investigation and autopsy. More than 1,000 people attended a protest and memorial Saturday around the tree where Fuller's body was found.

The City of Palmdale released a statement supporting an independent investigation.

Federal authorities, including the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, said they will review local investigations into the hanging deaths of Fuller and Malcolm Harsch, a 38-year-old homeless black man who was found hanging from a tree. in May. 31 in Victorville, a deserted city in San Bernardino County east of Palmdale.

Local authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play in any deaths, but sheriffs have pledged to continue investigating.