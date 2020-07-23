Derek Chauvin, dismissed Minneapolis police officer and wife charged with tax crimes

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd on May 25 now, along with his wife, is facing charges of tax evasion.

Derek Chauvin, 46, and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin, 45, were charged Wednesday in Washington County with six counts of filing false or fraudulent tax returns for the 2014 to 2019 tax years, and three charges of not filing tax returns. for 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The Chauvins' unreported income from 2014 to 2019 totaled more than $ 464,000 and they allegedly owed almost $ 22,000 in taxes, the Star Tribune reported. With interest, late filing, and penalties, they now owe approximately $ 37,868, according to the charges.

Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed, died after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. Chauvin was charged last month with second-degree murder and manslaughter. He and three other officers who were on the scene were fired.

Chauvin is in custody on the charges in the Floyd case. Kellie Chauvin, who filed for divorce after Floyd's death, is not in custody.

GEORGE FLOYD DEATH: JUDGE OF MINNESOTA RAISES GAG'S ORDER IN CASE AGAINST OLD POLICE OFFICERS

Washington County District Attorney Pete Orput said the investigation into the Chauvins was launched in June by the Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Oakdale Police Department.

Authorities allege in criminal complaints that the Chauvins did not file income tax returns and did not pay state income taxes, and that they underreported and failed to pay the income taxes they earned from various jobs each year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The complaints allege that they also failed to pay the appropriate sales tax on a $ 100,000 BMW purchased in Minnesota in 2018. Prosecutors say the Chauvins bought the car in Minnetonka but registered it in Florida, where they paid lower sales taxes.

Associated Press contributed to this report..