Derek Chauvin ready to make his first court appearance

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, will appear in court on Monday for the first time.

Chauvin will appear in the Hennepin County District Court at 12:45 p.m. He faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after using his knee to pin Floyd to the ground by the neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was in custody. The court appearance comes two weeks after Floyd's death on May 25.

"About nine days ago, the world saw Floyd utter his last words, 'I can't breathe', as he begged for his life. The world heard Floyd call his mother and scream, 'No kill me, "Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday when he announced that he would raise the charges against Chauvin to include second-degree killings.

"The very fact that we have filed these charges means that we believe in them," he added.

Three other officers who were present when Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Keung, have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings. They are ready to appear before a judge on June 29.

Chauvin's court appearance on Monday will happen remotely via video. Fox 9 reported last week that Chauvin had been transported to Oak Heights Prison, a maximum-security facility in Minnesota.

Minnesota Deputy Attorney General Matthew Frank will represent Minnesota at Monday's hearing, according to a court filing. Ellison announced last week that his office would take over the case, but that he would continue to work with the Hennepin County District Attorney's office.

The video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck sparked national protests and sparked widespread protests against racial inequality and police brutality. Some of those protests turned into violent riots, complete with looting and physical confrontations with the police, particularly after dark.

The militarized police presence used to calm the riots in many large cities became a controversy in itself, prompting multiple high-profile current and former military figures to break with President Trump, either implicitly or explicitly, over the use of force against Americans.

Floyd's death also sparked an announcement over the weekend by a veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council that they would move to "end our city's toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department," according to City Council President Lisa Bender. Jeremiah Ellison, also a member of the council, has promised to "dismantle" the department.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said over the weekend that he does not support abolishing the police in his city, and that protesters booed and yelled at him for making that statement.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.