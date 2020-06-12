Derek Chauvin: The officer accused of killing George Floyd is still eligible for a pension of more than $ 1 million





Chauvin has been the subject of national fury since last month, when images emerged of him kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes when Floyd begged him to stop. He was quickly fired from the department where he had worked since 2001, and amid national protests, he was eventually charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the incident were also fired and face felony charges.

But Chauvin still benefits from a pension partially financed by taxpayers. While a number of state laws allow pension loss for those employees convicted of serious job-related crimes, this is not the case in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association confirmed to CNN that Chauvin, 44, would still be eligible to apply for his pension at age 50, although it would not provide details on the specific amount he would receive. Chauvin's attorney declined to comment. Retirement plan officials said employees terminated voluntarily or for good cause are eligible for future benefits unless they choose to lose their future benefit and receive a refund of all their contributions made during their employment.

"Neither our Board nor our staff has the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits," said a spokeswoman. "Any changes to the current law should be made through the legislative process."