Derek Chauvin: The officer accused of killing George Floyd is still eligible for a pension of more than $ 1 million

But Chauvin still benefits from a pension partially financed by taxpayers. While a number of state laws allow pension loss for those employees convicted of serious job-related crimes, this is not the case in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association confirmed to CNN that Chauvin, 44, would still be eligible to apply for his pension at age 50, although it would not provide details on the specific amount he would receive. Chauvin's attorney declined to comment. Retirement plan officials said employees terminated voluntarily or for good cause are eligible for future benefits unless they choose to lose their future benefit and receive a refund of all their contributions made during their employment.
"Neither our Board nor our staff has the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits," said a spokeswoman. "Any changes to the current law should be made through the legislative process."
While a number of factors are used to calculate pension benefits, Chauvin would likely be eligible for annual stage payments of $ 50,000 a year or more if he chooses to start receiving them at age 55, according to a CNN analysis based on the Chauvin Mandate, 2019 Payroll Data, Contract Details, Pension Plan Guidance and Salary Schedules from the Minneapolis Police Department. Benefits could extend to $ 1.5 million or more over a 30-year period, not including any increase in the cost of living. Chauvin's annual payments could be even higher if he received significant amounts of overtime in previous years.
Two of the other officers charged in Floyd's death were rookies, but a third also appears eligible to receive pension benefits from his time in the department, according to employment records released by the city. The Minneapolis Mayor's Office, the Police Department and the local police union did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.
Public pensions are paid through a combination of contributions from local governments and taxpayer-funded workers themselves, as well as from investment returns. Public safety pensions are usually some of the most generous and have caused local and state budgets to skyrocket across the country.
But they are almost impossible to cut or take away from workers who have been promised in public employment contracts, and police unions have fought hard to protect workers' pensions. Officers also often pay part of their own wages to funds and generally receive their pensions instead of Social Security.
Amid growing calls across the country to underfund police departments and better distribute money to social services such as youth and community development and mental health treatment, pensions will likely be a highlight. in the ongoing debate.
The laws governing whether pensions can be stripped of police accused of misconduct vary by state. Fewer than half of the states have laws that allow pensions to be withdrawn from the police who were convicted of any type of serious crime, while other states allow pensions to be withdrawn for specific crimes such as corruption or sexual crimes against minors, But not by conviction of an officer for using excessive force, according to a 2017 investigation published in the Journal of Law, Economics and Policy.
"Loss of pension from misconduct is quite rare," said D. Bruce Johnsen, a law professor at George Mason University and one of the authors of the research.
"With this terrible tragedy, it could be a good time to move in this direction," he added, saying that the specific situations that would allow for confiscation would have to be carefully defined.
