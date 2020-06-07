Derek Chauvin voted "illegally" in Florida before George Floyd's death: attorney

The former police officer charged with murder by kneeling on George Floyd's neck voted illegally in the Florida election while living in Minnesota, an attorney said Friday.

Lawyer Dan Helm sent a letter with former police officer Derek Chauvin's voting record to Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala, requesting him to press charges, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

"While living in Minnesota, working there, paying taxes there, Derek Chauvin cannot claim his residence in Orange County. His home, residence and where he intends to live is in Minnesota, not Florida, "wrote Helm, who is running for the position of election supervisor in Pinellas County.

Chauvin's court documents list his residence in the city of Oakdale, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis police department, where Chauvin worked when he fatally knelt on Floyd's neck during an arrest, does not require his police officers to maintain a residence in the city, according to its website.

The Minneapolis Police Department had a residency requirement for its officers, which was eliminated in 1999 and Governor Jesse Ventura enacted a bill called the "Stanek Freedom of Residence Bill" that prohibited state municipalities from requiring residency for employment, according to MinnPost.com.