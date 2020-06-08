Derek Chauvin will appear in court for the first time on the two-week anniversary of George Floyd's death.

In Houston, thousands are expected to attend Monday visits for Floyd. Monday's six-hour visit will be followed by a funeral and burial Tuesday in Pearland, a Houston suburb, CNN affiliate KTVT reported. Floyd will be buried next to his mother, the news station reported.

The University of Houston Announced Classes would be canceled Monday in honor of Floyd, giving his students and community "ample opportunity" to attend the monument and "reflect on the events taking place in our nation."

Some leaders commit to police reform

Those who have flooded the streets to protest often display signs denouncing police brutality and carry some of Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe," as well as the names of others who have been killed by police.

But as the protests continue, videos from all over the country continue to appear showing officers using excessive force against protesters.

In Austin, Texas, officers fired on a crowd carrying an injured protester. In Buffalo, New York, police pushed an elderly protester to the ground, causing him to bleed from his head. And in Atlanta, six officers were charged after they were violently filmed driving two college students who were in a car. The video showed officers breaking the windows of the vehicle, removing a woman from the car and using an electric gun on the driver.

Both the violent responses of the forces and the powerful demands of the protesters have led some elected leaders to start lobbying for change.

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council pledged this week to begin the process of dismantling and "dismantling" the police department, City President Lisa Bender told CNN.

She said that she and other council members are hearing from their constituents that "right now, our police department is not making our community feel safe."

"And so our commitment is that each member of our community has the security they need," he said, adding that the council will work with the community over the next year to build that system.

The exact aspect of that dismantling is not yet set in stone, but Bender said the city would seek to change police funding for other needs and start a discussion on how to replace the current police department.

"The idea of ​​not having a police department is certainly not in the short term," he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced Sunday that the city would shift some of its police department funds to youth and social services.

"These will be the first steps my administration will take in the next 18 months to rebuild a fairer city that deeply addresses injustice and disparity," it said in a statement.

Going forward, the city will also remove the application of street vendors from the responsibilities of the New York Police Department, so that the police can focus on the "true drivers of crime," said the mayor.

New York prosecutors won't process some arrests related to protests

In New York, the offices of at least two district attorneys announced they would reject the protesters' prosecutions on certain charges.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. announced Friday that his office will refuse to process protest arrests on charges of illegal assembly and disorderly conduct.

"The prosecution of protesters accused of these low-level crimes undermines critical ties between the police and the communities we serve," the office said in a statement.

On Saturday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz tweeted that she would refuse to prosecute protest arrests for curfew violations and social distancing.

That decision is not recent, since Katz has refused to prosecute those who break the curfew "from the beginning," a spokesman for his office said.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said his office will review the arrests related to protests to determine if those "people should appear in court or if those cases should be dismissed."

"Until now, we have rejected prosecution when the arrest was simply for protesting and not for an act of violence," González said in a tweet

Medical groups denounce racism, police brutality

Meanwhile, a chorus of medical groups, including the American Medical Association, has already released statements emphasizing that racism is a public health problem and demanding an end to police brutality.

On Sunday, the board of trustees of the American Medical Association released a statement denouncing "police brutality and all forms of racial violence", saying they opposed all forms of racism and pledged to "actively work to dismantle policies and racist and discriminatory practices across the country. " all healthcare. "

"The AMA recognizes that racism in its systemic, structural, institutional, and interpersonal forms is an urgent threat to public health, the advancement of health equity, and a barrier to excellence in health care delivery," the board said. .

A previous statement from WADA came from its board chairman, Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, and the chairman, Dr. Patrice Harris.

"AMA policy recognizes that physical or verbal violence between law enforcement officials and the public, particularly between black and brown communities where these incidents are most frequent and widespread, is a critical determinant of health and supports research into the public health consequences of these violent interactions, "Ehrenfeld and Harris said in the statement.

In a press release announcing the board's new statement, the AMA said it "recognizes that worsening inequalities, unequal access to care and the disproportionately small number of black doctors are rooted in past AMA actions." .

In 2008, the group apologized for "more than a century of policies that excluded black doctors," according to the press release.