Derek Chauvin will make his first court appearance after George Floyd's death

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd after pressing his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes will make his first appearance in court on Monday.

Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, will make a virtual appearance before a judge later in the afternoon, according to Local 21 News.

He was initially charged with murder in the third degree, but prosecutors later added the updated charge.

The other three former police officers involved in Floyd's death, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings and second-degree manslaughter.

Meanwhile, the third and final memorial service for the 46-year-old murderer will take place Monday in Houston, where he grew up and lived before moving to Minnesota.

The six-hour display: 1 to 7 p.m. EST – will be followed by a funeral and burial with his mother Tuesday in Pearland, a suburb of the Houston suburb, CBS DFW reported.