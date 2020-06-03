Derek Chauvin's wife Kellie Chauvin requests to change her last name at the divorce filing

The presentation cites an "unrecoverable collapse of marriage" that was beyond saving. The couple has been married since June 2010, just under 10 years.

Chauvin said in the filing that he wants to change his last name, among other requests. She did not say in the filing what last name she would take once the divorce was finalized, but the petition states that she was previously known as Kellie Thao and Kellie Xiong.

Chauvin also applied for all rights and titles to the couple's properties in Oakdale, Minnesota, and Windermere, Florida, located in the greater Orlando area. She applied for an equitable division of her carpools and bank accounts, and will not require spousal support as she earns an independent income as a real estate agent, according to the filing.