Derek Chauvin's wife Kellie Chauvin requests to change her last name at the divorce filing

Kellie Chauvin separated from her husband on May 28, the day before he was charged with third degree murder and second degree involuntary manslaughter for the George Floyd's death, according to the presentation.

The presentation cites an "unrecoverable collapse of marriage" that was beyond saving. The couple has been married since June 2010, just under 10 years.

Chauvin said in the filing that he wants to change his last name, among other requests. She did not say in the filing what last name she would take once the divorce was finalized, but the petition states that she was previously known as Kellie Thao and Kellie Xiong.

Chauvin also applied for all rights and titles to the couple's properties in Oakdale, Minnesota, and Windermere, Florida, located in the greater Orlando area. She applied for an equitable division of her carpools and bank accounts, and will not require spousal support as she earns an independent income as a real estate agent, according to the filing.

About Kellie Chauvin

Chauvin was born in Laos and then moved to Wisconsin after his family fled from a refugee camp. She has two children from her previous marriage, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported on a profile of Kellie Chauvin in 2018.

In the same profile, he said he met Derek Chauvin at the medical center where he worked when he took a suspect for a medical checkup before taking him to jail.

In 2018, she competed for Mrs. Minnesota, a contest for Minnesota married couples. Her platform, she told Pioneer Press, was to buy food for police and military officers, rescue animals, and volunteer with a Hmong women's nonprofit, a South East Asian ethnic group to which she recently moved. to the United States.

Chauvin has not made a public statement since he filed for the former policeman's divorce, but the law firm representing said Friday that she was "devastated by the death of Mr. Floyd and her greatest sympathy goes to her family, her loved ones and all those who are suffering from this tragedy."



