The Marlins were not trying to find Magic City.

The COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in positive tests for 18 players at the Miami Marlins clubhouse is not the result of going to bars and clubs, CEO Derek Jeter told media members Monday. The situation is leading to calls that MLB should stop its season.

Lou Williams broke NBA quarantine rules when he went to the Magic City strip club in Atlanta to satisfy the hunger for his famous chicken wings.

"There is no way to identify how this got to our clubhouse," said Jeter. “Our boys were not running around the city in Atlanta. We had a couple of people come out of the hotel. We made the boys go for coffee, to buy clothes. There is no salacious activity.

The Marlins have not played since July 26 in Philadelphia, the second leg of a season opener that began in Atlanta.

"Some of our fellow travelers had a false sense of security," said Jeter, the Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop.

Jeter said the Marlins' players are either asymptomatic or slightly symptomatic. He denied reports that the team decided to play on their own on July 26 knowing that four players tested positive and said it was a call made by Major League Baseball and its committee for the COVID-19 response.

"I'm not crazy. I'm also not a medical expert," said Jeter. “Hindsight is 20/20. You look back and say, "Well, you know, we shouldn't have played," but it's important to note the fact that you don't know where it came from. You don't know how fast it spread. "

Jeter said there is no way to identify the first infected person.

"It would be difficult to say that the protocols were not good because we made our own share of mistakes," Jeter said. "I think we are making adjustments like league and protocol adjustments."

The St. Louis Cardinals have not been in the same places as the Marlins and are now dealing with their own relatively smaller shoot deferral games.