Derek Shelton of the pirates, the referee argue about the expulsion but make sure their faces are covered

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton and referee Jordan Baker showed baseball fans Sunday how to argue with each other in a world of pandemic coronavirus.

During the Pirates' 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, Shelton came out to argue in the third inning when Baker ejected pitcher Derek Holland from the dugout for playing balls and punches. Shelton made sure his face was covered when addressing Baker, while the referee tore his own mask off.

MLB RETURNS WITH EMOTIONS; THE RED FLAGS REMAIN AFTER THE 1st WEEKEND

Baker let Shelton say what he wanted to say. Shelton was not expelled. The freshman manager also congratulated Baker at the end of the game.

VERLANDER TRIES TO CORRECT THE REPORT THAT THE INJURY WILL END THE SEASON

“Jordan did a very good job of it. We were trying to stay distant, which we were both aware of, "Shelton said. However, his mask was broken halfway (our argument), so I wanted to make sure my mask stayed up and he was great.

"He handled it professionally. I think it was the first time, and we were both in an unfamiliar area, and then when I came out later, we had a little laugh. ”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh avoided the sweep for the second time in its last 14 meetings. It was Shelton's first victory as manager.

Associated Press contributed to this report.