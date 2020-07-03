Deroy Murdock: As crime increases, Democrats collect $ 1 billion from NYPD pockets

The far-left Democrats who are busy bringing New York City to the ground simply turned over the largest metropolis in the United States to the mafia. Mayor Bill de Blasio and the radical City Council slashed the New York Police Department's $ 6 billion budget on Wednesday by $ 1 billion, or 16.6 percent.

In normal times, this would be a risky move, at best. Amid Gotham's rising crime rate, this is akin to shooting lifeguards while a beach is hit by waves.

The latest NYPD statistics show a city hit by powerful criminal currents. Compare January 1 to June 21 of this year with the similar period of 2019: murder increased by 24 percent. Shooting incidents have increased 36 percent. Shooting victims are up 42 percent.

For the week of June 15-21 this year compared to dates in 2019: Shooting incidents increased a staggering 342 percent. Shooting victims shot up even more, by 414 percent.

Last weekend's shooting of two, one fatally, near Madison Square Park confirms that severe violence is now terrorizing neighborhoods where even nasty looks had become rare.

Therefore, this is an inopportune time to cancel two of the next four classes of rookies entering the Police Academy, even as uniformed New York police personnel collapse from 1,163 officers, and retirements have accelerated. 49 percent compared to this time last year.

These withdrawals follow the June layoff of the legendary and highly effective NYPD civilian unit. No more undercover cops in New York. What can go wrong?

De Blasio and the Jacobin Democrats respond that this $ 1 billion police budget cut will finance youth programs, social services and education, where unbridled spending is already showing grim results.

Somehow, the thugs who smashed windows, beat police, and opened fire on their New York compatriots don't appear to be corrected for pottery and aromatherapy classes.

This triumph for Antifa and Black Lives Matter heralds more chaos and bloodshed in New York City and, ironically, more crime and murder at the expense of the very blacks whose lives they tell us correctly.

"You are seeing, now, the mafia rule, in my opinion, and you are seeing the City Council bow to the mafia rule," said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. "Let's mark the date on the calendar for how long it will be before we have a conversation about New Yorkers clamoring for more police." And I think that day is coming.

City Councilman Joe Borelli, one of the three Republicans in that corps, told Fox News: "We had 102 shooting victims last week alone, and no pistol was fired by the weapon of a New York police officer. And yet, these are the justifications we are using to forcefully cut back. "

Black Lives Matter's chant: "Disarm, Disburse, Abolish the Police" is becoming public policy. Los Angeles has just cut its police budget by $ 150 million. The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to dissolve its police force and "reimagine" law enforcement.

Even more surprising: Several Virginia Democrats have proposed reducing the crime of physically assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor. This proves that they are not just stupid. These Virginia Democrats are evil.

Appeasing lawless thugs won't end well.

What the United States needs is a new dedication to smart surveillance, starting with strong statements of support for the good police and a commitment to eliminate the bad. Improved training, the proliferation of body and squad cameras, and the legalization of things like drinking outdoors will reduce the chances of low-level civilian encounters exploding through the roof.

Conversely, those who demolish statues, loot, mutiny, and commit arson should never escape the long arm of the law.

The FBI and local police departments must collect security images, police cameras, social media posts, and citizen councils. Authorities must immediately identify those who went beyond peaceful protests and destroyed public and private property and injured or killed innocent people. These dozens of violent criminals must be arrested, prosecuted, and, if convicted, sentenced on time behind bars as state guests.

Taking these urgent steps, instead of letting radical hooligans roam freely, could finally restore peace to America's streets.

