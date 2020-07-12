Deroy Murdock: Failure of leadership: Pelosi shrugs at vandals of statues, ignores this in his own party

"I don't care much about statues," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

Regarding the rampant destruction of public monuments that has plagued the United States in recent weeks, a scribe at the San Francisco Democratic Capitol press conference asked, "Shouldn't a commission or city council, not a mob, do it? middle of the night? "

Visibly shrugging, Pelosi replied, "People will do what they do."

What will be will be!

What a categorical failure of leadership.

Today's prominent Americans, especially those respected by the increasingly destructive left, must preach tranquility. Therefore, it is morally reprehensible that Pelosi, on the other hand, winks and nods at the vandals.

Pelosi could easily have used her high profile to remind these cultural criminals that these statues, controversial though they are, are not his to annihilate. If statues want these works of art to be banished, they should use the democratic processes of the United States to petition their leaders to redress these grievances.

Instead of erecting a barrier against more bronze hits, Pelosi barely installed a speed hit.

Pelosi's comments were as embarrassing as her pro-seditious tone. Unfortunately, this is not a surprise. Democratic officials and far-left activists have laughed at the violence and even dumped gasoline on the flames of hatred since the George Floyd riots erupted in late May.

"Young people have a whole new definition of" looting, "" said Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California. "They say" looting "is a predatory loan," he added.

"A once in a lifetime opportunity," is how Attorney General Maura Healey, a Massachusetts Democrat, described a widespread arson, even as left-wing fires buzzed from coast to coast. "Yes, America is burning, but this is how forests grow."

At least 13 of former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign employees donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. He posted a cash bail to release numerous protesters and protesters arrested in the chaos in and around Minneapolis after George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25.

New York Police arrested attorney Urooj Rahman on June 2 for allegedly throwing a lit Molotov cocktail into a police vehicle. Authorities say Rahman also delivered makeshift gasoline pumps to Floyd-related protesters in Brooklyn on May 30.

Not to be outdone by the roped statue assassins, Pelosi has declared war on the sculptures and paintings of Confederate leaders within the United States Capitol.

But why now?

Pelosi has been a member of the United States Chamber since 1987, a third of a century ago. She first served as a speaker between 2007 and 2011, including 2009 and & # 39; 10, when Democrats controlled the House, Senate and White House. Obama, the first black president of the United States, was in the Oval Office at the time. All the stars lined up to purge Capitol Hill of every last speck of anything, even remotely Confederate. And yet, on this subject, Pelosi was calmer than the mist that caresses the Golden Gate Bridge.

If Pelosi wants to fire 19th-century Confederates from the United States Capitol, he surely can't tolerate the symbolic presence of a 20th-century member of the Klansman.

Again, why now and not then?

It's 2020, and Democrats want President Donald J. Trump to leave 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Pelosi and other evil Democratic leaders believe that electrifying his political base will put Trump in danger. So, Pelosi's hostility in recent days towards these Confederates objets d ’art It is designed to shake the racial pot, hoping to increase black participation.

Disgusting.

If Pelosi were candid about this matter, and didn't fight bronzes and busts for a partisan edge, he would demand the immediate removal of all existing statues of former Democratic Senate leader Robert Byrd from West Virginia. Byrd earned the title of Exalted Cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan, his reward for recruiting 150 new Klans to the KKK chapter he founded at Crab Orchard, W.Va.

As a U.S. senator, Byrd led repeated Democratic filibusters against the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other measures designed to end the segregation of Jim Crow. Republican leader Everett Dirksen of Illinois gathered enough votes to derail Byrd's obstructionism, pass this landmark legislation, and pass it on to President Lyndon Baines Johnson for his signature.

Despite Byrd's deep involvement in antiretroviral hatred, Senate Democrats elevated him as their leader until January 1989. When Byrd finally died in office in 2010 at age 92, Obama and Biden praised him at his funeral.

So how are you, Nancy?

Down with the statues of Robert KKK Byrd!

