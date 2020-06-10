Deroy Murdock: looting and riots after George Floyd's death attract shocking support from left

The looting and riots that arose from George Floyd's protests were surprising. The left's celebration of this violence is shocking.

What follows are not the reckless ranting of the Bolshevik babies, living in the basement, in short underpants. Rather, these are the words and actions of elected and appointed Democratic officials, top activists, and their comrades in the liberal media.

These leftist leaders encouraged, trained, and empowered people who decided to mutiny after seeing four Minneapolis police officers fall when an officer knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes and killed him on Memorial Day, while the Other police officers did nothing to stop the murder. The four now-fired officers face charges of second-degree murder or aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

"A unique opportunity in life," This is how Massachusetts Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey described the subsequent riots. "Yes, America is burning, but this is how forests grow."

Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California, seemed unconcerned about the store shelves that the marauders aspired to. nationwide. "Young people have a whole new definition for looting," Waters said. "They say the 'looting' is a predatory loan in minority neighborhoods, where they are paying 300 and 400 percent on loans from these lenders." Therefore, the president of the House Financial Services Committee believes that the real villains are not retail thieves, but those who finance black and Hispanic loan applicants.

Two days after looters gobbled up local storesTeresa Mosqueda, a Democratic member of the Seattle City Council, said: "Colleagues, I hope we are all saying that we understand why that destruction occurred and why people are upset."

"But what I don't want to hear is that our voters are told to be civiliansnot to be reactionary, to be told that looting does not solve anything, "said Mosqueda's socialist colleague Tammy Morales." It makes me wonder why looting bothers people much more than knowing that blacks across the country they're being killed. "

Salmah Rizvi, Esq., A former intelligence official with the Obama Departments of State and Defense, rescued Orooj Rahman, Esq. The New York City Police Department arrested Rahman on June 2 for allegedly throwing a lit Molotov cocktail into a police vehicle. Rahman allegedly distributed Molotov cocktails to Floyd-related protesters in Brooklyn on May 30. The United States Attorney's Office released a photograph that allegedly shows Rahman holding a Bud Light bottle in an incendiary device.

"We do not believe that this is the time to free a bomb-thrower like the accused in the community," said prosecutor Ian Richardson.

"Urooj Rahman is my best friend, and I am a partner in the Ropes & Gray Law Firm in Washington, D.C.," Rizvi told United States District Court Judge Margo Brodie. "I make $ 255,000 a year." Obama's daily presidential reports included Rizvi's analysis.

Judge Brodie listened to the former Obama adviser and, on bail of $ 250,000, released the alleged gasoline pump launcher.

At least 13 Biden campaign employees donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, who posted a cash bond for protesters and protesters arrested during the recent displeasure. Tim Murtaugh of Trump 2020 replied: "The city is burning and Biden staff is financing it."

"Burn It All Down," insisted an Essence headline. Yesha Callahan cited George Floyd, other unarmed blacks killed by police, and COVID-19's "unsurpassed rate" of black victims. "Until these things make you sick, we riot, protest and do whatever it takes to get your attention, including burning everything down."

In The New York Times – the so-called "Recording Paper" – Reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones argued that "destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence." Does that include the windows of this Pulitzer Prize winner? Your home?

"Please show me where it says the protests must be polite and peaceful." CNN's Chris Cuomo demanded. Cuomo failed high school civics? The First Amendment guarantees "the right of people peaceably to assemble "(emphasis added).

"The riots are, in essence, a choice made by those in power, not the people who participate in them, "said Amanda Mull of The Atlantic via Twitter." If you build a society that exhausts and abuses people and privileges capital (sic) over human life, I'm not sure what other Imaginary "civil" options you expect people to exercise. "

• "Record that s — down. Burn it all," ESPN alumnus and NBA analyst Chris Palmer applauded via Twitter on May 29, above a photo of 189 affordable housing units that were under construction until Minneapolis protesters cremated them.

But instead of being a revolutionary, Palmer echoed the nobility of the land when protesters arrived at his California home.

"They just attacked our sister community on the street," Palmer said via Twitter on May 31. "It is a closed community and they tried to open the doors. They had to hit back. Then I destroyed a Starbucks and now I'm in front of my building. Get these animals out of my neighborhood. Go back to where you live.

After learning that the walls work and expressing Palmer's Principle (intruders should "go back to where you live"), Palmer wagged his finger at his visitors, saying, "Break your belongings — don't come to where we live. and it destroys our neighborhood. We care about our community. If you don't care about yours, I don't give you a s — ".

On June 1, Ajani Bazile of BuzzFeed posted "19 Tips for Anyone Planning to Protest." "Bring enough cash for food, transportation, or other necessities," Bazile recommended. "Bring snacks and water to keep your energy up."

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi would agree. They exemplified the power of nonviolent protest, which Gandhi called Satyagraha.

But King and Gandhi may wonder why peaceful protesters, as Bazile suggests, "would wear clothing that covers tattoos, discernible scars, and birthmarks that could be used to identify him." Suspiciously, he also advised: “If you are concerned about the possibility of being tracked by the police, please do not post on social media while you are there, turn off face / touch ID on your phone or bring a burner phone. "

These comments leave these leftists in a moral dump. More dangerous: how some respond.

"When you tell people their violence is fair, you get involved in what is called moral license," said Zaid Jilani of the National Review. "People start to think, not only what I'm doing feels good, but it's even improving the world around me, even when the opposite is demonstrated."

On Election Day, remember all of this and vote as if your life, liberty, and property are at stake.

