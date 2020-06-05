Deroy Murdock: Mattis & # 39; should have picked up a couple of his history books & # 39; before denouncing Trump

Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock shot former Defense Secretary James Mattis on Thursday after he scammed President TrumpResponse to protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Murdock said "Fox News @ Night"That Mattis' statement fails the brand on several fronts.

"It begins by saying very nice things about the protesters, who want equal justice under the law, we all want that," Murdock began. "Then you have this incredible phrase," We should not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. "

"What? Are you kidding? We are not just talking about a couple of people [who] broke away from the peaceful protests, they put some shaving cream on the windshield of a police car, something like that," he added. "We are talking about massive looting, attacks on everything from Target to Macy & # 39; s and Rolex."

NYPD FACES THE CROWD CHALLENGING THE CURFEW DURING GEORGE FLOYD'S BREAK

In response to Mattis's criticism that Trump is not even trying to unite the American people, Murdock said the Republican is the first president in his life to attempt to unite the American people.

"Mattis, as a member of the Cabinet, was in the State of the Union, he was sitting in the front row, when Donald J. Trump said this [in] 2018: & # 39; I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have what kind of a nation we're going to be. All together as a team, a people and an American family, "Murdock said. "That seems like an effort to try to unify us.

"Then we look at the policies he supported. For example, supporting historically black colleges and universities, providing federal funds, looking for corporate sponsors to help with their learning programs," he continued. "I think the most important thing he has done is try to unify the country."

"Criminal justice reform," added Murdock. "This is something Black Lives Matter has been screaming for years. Obama and Biden did not, guess who did it? Donald J. Trump. That seems like a great effort to try to unify the country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response to criticism of Trump's behavior, Murdock explained that Trump has the right tone for the times he is in.

"Look, these are tough times and the other side is not polite to him. We have seen the behavior of the other side on the streets in recent days," he said. "So he's supposed to be kind, sweet and gentle like Mr. Rogers, while these other people call him by name, call him racist, call him Hitler, worse than Hitler, someone really called him. I don't see much courtesy on that side

"An important thing too that General Mattis mentioned in his very, very weak article," Murdock concluded. "He said: & # 39; At home, we should use our armed forces only when requested by state governors on very rare occasions & # 39 ;, I suppose unlike federal governors.

"This is the Insurrection Act of 1807. It has been used by 12 different presidents from Jefferson to George HW Bush. One of those occasions was by Democratic hero Lyndon Baines Johnson. He actually brought in the military. Guess what? – for quell riots in Washington, DC, "he said.

"So General Mattis really should have picked up a couple of his history books."