Deroy Murdock: Princeton divorces Woodrow Wilson, but significant change trumps moral exhibitionism

In an act of incomparable courage, Princeton University withdrew the name of President Woodrow Wilson from its School of Public and International Affairs. Like other recent acts of racial symbolism, it is unclear how this will improve the lives of blacks.

"Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or university," Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber said of his predecessor, who headed the university from 1902-10.

In his darkest moments, Wilson revealed his completely black soul.

The longtime Democrat hero, once loved by the left for launching income tax and promoting the League of Nations, staged a 1915 White House screening of the pro-KKK film, "The Birth of a nation". Wilson said of D.W. Griffith's movie, "It's like writing history with lightning. My only regret is that everything is so terribly true." Despite this ugliness, critics still applaud the art of silent storytelling of this cinematic landmark.

There is no saving grace for Wilson's reassignment of the previously integrated restrooms in what is now the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, immediately west of the White House.

As the relevant order said: "Beginning Wednesday, August 9, 1916, the state baths, buildings of the war and navy departments will be assigned for use as baths … For women … For white men … (and) For men of color. "

This document was signed by none other than Deputy Secretary of the Navy Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"He segregated the federal civil service after it had been racially integrated for decades," Eisgruber said of Wilson, "thus taking the United States backward in its quest for justice."

Princeton's divorce from this racist Democrat is understandable and far less troublesome than smashing and destroying statues and other public works of art that tell America's history, the beautiful and the imperfect.

Still, what does Princeton's gesture really accomplish?

Not to be outdone, Wilson's successor in Trenton has declared war on … his desk. Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, suddenly left the desk serving Wilson and subsequent governors.

How weird.

Murphy's movement anthropomorphizes a furniture stick. Wilson usedthe desk. It is not a bust or carving of the 28th President of the United States. Murphy has injected symbolism into something that does not symbolize the hated persondu jour.

Wilson surely walked the Princeton catwalks. Why not hammer on the offensive roads and replace them with freshly poured concrete? Did Wilson even sleep one night in the Governor's official mansion? If so, burn it!

Meanwhile, Boston University seems ready to cancel its school pet. If this Boston terrier was called Robert E. Lee, one could sympathize. But BU's avatar is a dog named Rhett. The cub was named after Rhett Butler, an imaginary character from "Gone with the Wind," a work of fiction. BU's school color is scarlet, as is Scarlett, as in Scarlett O & # 39; Hara, Rhett's literary and film wife in GWTW. So Rhett the dog is subject to these imaginary characters in this made-up tale.

What a fool.

Why not demolish any BU building that faces south? Destroy any oriented structure (is that word still okay?) Towards slave owner Jim Crow South, slave owner!

Enough.

Such signs of liberal virtue, and many others that have appeared since the police-involved murder of George Floyd, will make little difference in the lives of blacks.

Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson told Fox News that statuary killers today "have the mistaken assumption that blacks are sitting cheering them on saying" Oh my gosh look at these white people. They are doing something very important to us. They are tearing down the statue of a Civil War general who fought for the South. "Johnson added:" In my opinion, blacks laugh at whites who do this, in the same way that we laugh at whites who say they we have to take off the television shows. "

Changing the brass plates at Wilson School will not help a black student in Camden, N.J., enter Princeton.

"It is not going to close the labor gap between what is paid to white workers and what is paid to black workers," added Johnson, a black billionaire. "And it's not going to take people out of welfare or food stamps."

Similarly, changing brass plates at Wilson School will not help a black student in Camden, N.J., enter Princeton.

Throwing Wilson's desk into the attic will not reduce Newark's black-on-black murder rate.

And changing the name of the BU mascot from Rhett to Rover to Walter or even Tiffany won't make Boston police more likely to enforce the law in a way that pleases Americans of all backgrounds.

Did the absence of Confederate statues in Minneapolis run by Democrats save George Floyd?

Not.

Liberals should cease these hollow gestures and instead perform acts that concretely improve the plight of blacks.

Start with school choice and make sure American children (blacks, browns, yellows, and whites) in safe classrooms really do learn something, namely how to read, write, calculate, and think. They have the right to prepare for productive adulthood and active citizenship. Government schools largely steal this birthright.

Privately funded after-school enrichment, tutoring, and college readiness programs, such as the Harlem Educational Activities Fund, should flourish in all underserved communities. For years, 100 percent of HEAF's nearly low-income black and Hispanic public school students graduated from high school. They all attend college, including Howard, Texas A&M, and Yale, among many others, and 83 percent earn bachelor's degrees.

Manhattan real estate mogul Dan Rose launched HEAF in 1990 after discovering that Gotham's lowest-rated government school kept its ball under lock and key.

Americans must increase the prospects for success for black entrepreneurs, so they can create jobs, earn decent wages, and care for themselves and their families, loved ones, friends, and neighbors.

Americans must ensure that there are enough decent police officers to thwart criminals so that these positive things can happen. Good cops deserve congratulations. Bad cops deserve convictions.

These things take a lot of work, but produce real results, as opposed to the quick, easy, and completely trivial conquest of the names of school, office furniture, and dog pets on the left. In short: significant change trumps moral exhibitionism.

Michael Malarkey of Bucknell University contributed research to this opinion piece.