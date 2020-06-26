Deroy Murdock: Support for Bubba Wallace shows wide opposition to racism, despite claims by the left

When the Beatles sang "Hey Jude," they urged humanity to "take a sad song and make it better." The Bubba Wallace case finds that liberals reverse these whispered words of wisdom. They took a better song and made it sad.

Fifteen FBI agents rushed to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama Monday to determine if a hate criminal placed a rope at the stall in the garage of NASCAR driver Wallace, the sport's only top-tier black driver.

The 15 G-men discovered that the rope of interest opened and closed a garage door since last October. The FBI added: "Although the rope is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, no one could have known that Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week."

Instead of celebrating this false racial alarm, some leftists still call this racism.

ESPN host David Jacoby stated via Twitter: "I don't care what the FBI says, this is a rope and a hate crime. "

"That. I was. A. rope"Sports commentator Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter." They just don't think it was directed at Bubba Wallace. "

So was the rope aimed at a white conductor?

"I don't think we have seen a closure on this particular investigation," ethno-opportunist Al Sharpton told MSNBC. Shifting his paranoia to fifth gear, he wondered, "Did anyone know he was in the position when Bubba was belatedly assigned there?"

Initially, the left criticized NASCAR and its supporters as turbocharged white supremacists. NASCAR must "identify how they helped create a culture where at least one person was comfortable leaving a death threat in a team's garage," demanded Michelle R. Martinelli on USA Today. "You should continue to press against the" inheritance, not hate "crowd and abandon fans who care more about your bigotry than about racing."

The hate crime on wheels went crazy! What a prick for the racial agitators.

If NASCAR were really driven by Caucasian racists, they would have kept quiet or perhaps Wallace had been instructed: "Take a hint: keep NASCAR white!"

The opposite of 180 degrees occurred: "The Ballad of Bubba Wallace" became optimistic.

As an organization, NASCAR remained firmly behind Wallace. "There is no room for racism in NASCAR," the group stated. Earlier this month, he accepted Wallace's request and banned the Confederate flags from his events.

The racism glass is far, far less than half full. It is likely due to the last drink.

And in a poignant anti-racism display, hundreds of NASCAR drivers and crew members pushed Wallace's car down the Talladega track and marched behind him, in an overwhelming show of solidarity, not with the alleged rope maker, but with Bubba Wallace.

Racing legend and seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, 82, hugged Wallace in broad daylight. This would be more or less similar to Babe Ruth hugging Jackie Robinson at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn when he joined Major League Baseball in April 1947.

There are three morals in this story:

First, instead of staying calm until investigators establish the facts, too many people (mostly, but not exclusively, left) are quick to misjudge. They instantly shout: "Racism!" And then they look like idiots when perfectly innocent explanations come up.

In January 2017, a student at Bowling Green State University reported on a Ku Klux Klan gathering at its peak when she perceived a white sheet inside the campus classroom. The university's president, Mary Ellen Mazy, announced the next day: "We discovered that it is a cover for laboratory equipment."

CNN, The Washington Post, and other left-wing media in January 2019 accused white students in MAGA hats of racially harassing an elderly American Indian man at the Lincoln Memorial. Rather, the Indian confronted teens at Kentucky Covington High School. And Nicholas Sandmann, the teenager on whose face Nathan Phillips hit a drum, remained silent and smiled slightly.

Last week in Oakland, California, Democratic Mayor Libby Schaaf complained that five ropes were hanging from a tree in a local park. In fact, Victor Sengbe placed five ropes with handles on the tree in April. Why? So visitors can use them for exercise.

However, Mayor Schaaf hit Sengbe, who is black. "Intentions don't matter when it comes to terrorizing the public," he said.

While racism still exists, the United States has lately seen great examples of anti-racism designed to isolate fans.

No one who saw the George Floyd video saw it as anything other than indisputable proof of a scandalous and unjustified murder: an atrocity and a violation of human rights. Floyd's excruciating death under the knees of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked weeks of mass protests and allegations of racism by individuals against corporations.

Bubba Wallace saw the same thing happen.

The racism glass is far, far less than half full. It is likely due to the last drink. And yet left-wing activists, media figures, and elected Democrats act as if it overflows like Old Faithful.

These criminals thrive on racial tension, and they are not happy unless they can pit blacks and whites against each other. And if this scares black voters into voting for Democrats and looting President Trump from the White House, even better.

Overcome? That is the last thing they want.

